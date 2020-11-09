An Cheathrú Rua artist represents Ireland at an international art exhibition

This is the first time that the works of artists from all 193 member countries of the United Nations, established in San Francisco in the United States in 1945, have been shown together.

Artist Pádraic Reaney, a native of Cullen, An Cheathrú Rua, is representing this country at an online art exhibition currently celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations.

This is the first time that the works of artists from all 193 member states of the United Nations, established in San Francisco in the United States on October 24, 1945, have been shown together.

The freedom that the Ranger chose as the theme for his painting, pigeons flying from the darkness of captivity towards the blue sky.

Due to the health crisis caused by the Covid-19, the exhibition is currently only available online, but it is hoped that it will be able to run at the United Nations headquarters in New York next year.

Pádraic Reaney has been working as an artist since studying Art at Galway Regional Technical College (or now Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology) over 40 years ago and has achieved national and national recognition and internationally for his paintings and sculptures.

Pádraic has lived in Moycullen for many years and it is there that he pursues his craft in a studio he built himself.

One of his first acclaimed works was a series of prints of derelict houses in Ros an Mhíl which he made between 1979 and 1983. He was awarded the Pádraic Mac Con Midhe Prize at the Oireachtas in 1979 for his work.

He designed the Liam O’Flaherty Memorial Garden on Inis Mór and also created a piece of sculpture for that garden. He has done a lot of work with The Táin and the Great Famine as the themes.

He has exhibited extensively, both at home and abroad, over the years and has received many awards. Pictures are regularly used to decorate books.

A collection of his paintings of islands, such as Inishark, Inishbofin and Malta, was due to go on display at the Kenny Gallery in Galway this autumn, but this had to be postponed due to restrictions. by Covid-19.

Pádraic and the singer and composer Róisín Seoighe from Ros an Mhíl the artists from The documentary was in Connemara Cumar about some of Galway ‘s artists, made in 2019 and recently shown on TG4.

It was recently announced that one edition of each edition of prints he has made from the mid-1970s onwards will be archived by the Inter-Art Foundation in Romania. In all, there are over 100 editions of prints and he is currently working on putting them in order.

Regarding this new exhibition commemorating the founding of the United Nations, Pádraic said it was a great honor to have his work selected for such an exhibition.

The exhibition is on view here.