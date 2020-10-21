An Coimisinéir Teanga to draw attention in Leinster House to the rights of the people of the Gaeltacht

An Coimisinéir Teanga, Rónán Ó Domhnaill, will be present today at the first meeting of the new Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language and the Gaeltacht

An Coimisinéir Teanga will draw attention in the Houses of the Oireachtas today to the lack of provision for the rights of the people of the Gaeltacht in new legislation.

The Commissioner, Rónán Ó Domhnaill, will be present at the first meeting of the new Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language and the Gaeltacht.

The language bill adopted at the second stage of the Dáil earlier this month will be discussed by the Commissioner.

It is expected that it will welcome the Government ‘s proposed amendments to the draft legislation but will continue to address its major shortcomings.

Although the Government ‘s amendments to the bill were welcomed, it is considered that it still has major weaknesses, including a lack of provision that would ensure that the Gaeltacht community would have access to state services in Irish.

It is expected that An Coimisinéir Teanga will also express concern today about where the responsibility lies due to the bill.

The bill does not place a statutory obligation on any person or group in relation to the implementation of the national recruitment plan mentioned in it, which aims to have 20% of new civil service recruits speak Irish by 31 December 2030.

It is expected that An Coimisinéir Teanga will also focus today on the layout of the Advisory Committee that would be established to compile the national plan.

The Commissioner wants the public to have stronger representation on the committee, especially the Gaeltacht community. He has also already said that the committee should have an independent chair.

In addition to a representative from the Department of the Gaeltacht, a representative from the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform and a representative from the Commission for Public Service Appointments, public bodies will have seven representatives on the committee. It will consist of one representative from the Gaeltacht.

The Chairman of the Irish Language, Gaeltacht and Irish Speaking Community Committee, Sinn Féin TD, Aengus Ó Snodaigh, said that the first meeting of the newly appointed committee was “very much looking forward”.

The committee consists of three former Gaeltacht ministers of state, Senator Seán Kyne, Joe McHugh, Fine Gael, who spent two terms in the Department of the Gaeltacht and Dara Calleary, Fianna Fáil, who spent two weeks there last summer.

The committee consists of three other TDs from Government parties, Fergus O’Dowd, Fine Gael, Marc Casey, Green Party, and Aindrias Moynihan, Fianna Fáil.

Moynihan, who hails from the Múscraí Gaeltacht, is the only TD on the committee who is from the Gaeltacht, although most member constituencies have Gaeltacht areas.

There are only two women on the committee, independent TD Catherine Connolly, who previously chaired the committee, and Senator Lorraine Clifford Lee.

In addition to Lorraine Clifford Lee and Seán Kyne, there are three other Senators on the committee: Niall Ó Donnghaile (Sinn Féin) and Rónán Mullen (Independent) and Barry Ward (Fine Gael).

The other Sinn Féin member of the committee is Pa Daly, who was elected to the Dáil in Kerry in this year ‘s general election.

The independent TD from Kerry, Danny Healy-Rae, is the only TD on the committee who does not speak Irish.

Committee Chairman Aengus Ó Snodaigh said that the office of An Coimisinéir Teanga needs to be given “clear, definite and effective powers” to ensure that the new system of standards is implemented and that all State departments and public bodies comply with their language obligations.

The standards, which are currently being drafted by the Department of the Gaeltacht, would set out common obligations in relation to Irish language services for various types of public bodies depending on their contact with the public.

About the language schemes system public bodies agree a language scheme with the Department of the Gaeltacht.

Aengus Ó Snodaigh said that it was clear that the current system did not work.

“It is now clear that the current system… has not achieved its objectives and is not fit for purpose. That system must now be replaced by a new language standards system, ”said Sinn Féin ‘s Irish language spokesperson.