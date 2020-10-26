Latest newsTop Stories

An eagle whose price will blow your mind

By Brian Adam
Eagles are especially important in Saudi Arabia, Photo: Reuters
Riyadh: In Saudi Arabia, the eagle has been auctioned for Rs 10 million, 55 lakh and 50 thousand 871 rupees.

According to the international news agency, the young Raziq Raziqullah Al-Hasnani from Saudi Arabia also offered his eagle for sale in the auction of eagles and surprisingly that eagle was auctioned for 361,000 riyals in just half an hour. The eagle was bought by a man named Saleh Al-Mutairi.

The eagle was hunted from an area called Al-Mujirama, which was 15 inches long, 16 inches wide and weighed 1,100 grams. At such a good price, Razzaq has expressed his intention to go to the same area again and catch the precious eagle.

After the eagle auction, 35-year-old Razzaq expressed his happiness and told the media that he has been involved in buying and selling eagles since he was 6 years old and he had learned this job from his father, but so far eagles have been sold for a maximum of 5,000 riyals. Was sold

It should be noted that in Saudi Arabia, the eagle is considered as a favorite bird and its breeding is considered to be glorious, which is why there are a large number of eagles brought here from all over the world.

