An electric car from Rolls Royce, this will be the first model of this luxury brand

Rollls-Royce has revealed the first data of its possible first electric car. An electric car that many media and experts have dared to call as “Rolls-Royce Silent Shadow”.

Rolls-Royce has been in the electrical world for ten years through his research on batteries. It was already in 2011 when they launched a first electric car concept based on a model Phantom, and it was in 2016 when they unveiled their 103-EX prototype, an electric model that aims to advance lines of future production models.

Rolls-Royce Silent Shadow: the brand’s first electric car begins to take shape

Now the British medium Autocar unveils a prototype Phantom battery operated at the Munich R&D center of parent company Rolls-Royce, BMW. While the British marque has considered putting an electric version of an existing model into production as its first EV, it is now understood to favor an entirely new car, with the prototype being used as a powertrain dyno.

Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten told Autocar: “We have to make smart decisions about where we invest our money. It may be okay for larger companies to become aware of hybrids and all kinds of different technologies. decision”.

Everything seems to indicate that lhe futuristic technology of the new Silent Shadow, will be released in the BMW i7, a model that is expected to arrive long before the Rolls-Royce model. It’s still not entirely clear what form the Silent Shadow will take to make its foray into production. Logic invites us to think that the Silent Shadow is based on this platform of the BMW i7, in the same way that the Rolls-Royce Ghost relies on that of the 7 Series.

With a weight of three tons and a range of 500km

What is clear is that Rolls-Royce has decided to take the Phantom as a base model, with a luxury electric version. Rolls-Royce is claimed to have developed rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive designs along with a battery that is claimed to have a capacity of over 100 kWh for a autonomy range of at least 500 km (311 miles). That’s despite a curb weight that could approach or even exceed three tons.

Rolls-Royce launch seems far off, still the company has assured to inform about its plans with this car at the end of this year, when it seems that this model will be confirmed by the British house itself. We will be very attentive to the next news of this future luxury electric car.

