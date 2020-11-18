‘An elegant, gentle boy with a strong sense of humor’ – a tribute to a young Irish speaker from Derry who is on the right track

Conchúr Ó Dochartaigh, 20, was one of the first students to attend Gaelscoil na Daróige and went from Derry to Buncrana in Donegal every day to receive an all-Irish education in Coláiste Chinéal Eoghain

Gaelscoil and Gaelcholáiste have paid tribute to their former student whose body was found in Foyle at the weekend.

Conchúr Ó Dochartaigh, 20, was one of the first students to attend Gaelscoil na Daróige and undertook the daily journey from Derry to Buncrana in Donegal to receive an all-Irish schooling at Coláiste Chinéal Eoghain.

A statement issued by Gaelscoil na Daróige stated that the school community was “heartbroken” by the death of Conchúir Uí Dochartaigh, “a fluent Irish speaker who spoke the language with pride ”and brought with it the” school spirit “.

“The community of Gaelscoil na Daróige is heartbroken to hear that Conchúr Ó Dochartaigh has passed away. Conor was an elegant, gentle boy with a keen sense of humor.

“Conor, and his classmates in that first class, drove the growth and prosperity of the school with their enthusiasm and enthusiasm. We pray for the comfort and strength of the Doherty Valley, Linda Doherty and the whole family, ”the statement said.

A spokesman from Coláiste Chinéal Eoghain said they were privileged that Conor was a student at the school.

“Conor was a gentle, gentle, friendly and polite person who will live on in our memory.

“He had a knack for music, singing and playing the guitar,” said a statement from Coláiste Chinéal Eoghain.

Conor Doherty was reported to have been seen in the river last Thursday but there were four days of searching before his body was found.

The search was carried out by Foyle search and rescue services and involved many members of the public in the search along the river bank.

An online fundraising campaign was set up to support the search efforts and the £ 4,000 target was achieved within a few days.

It is understood Conor’s body was returned home to his family last night and the young man will be buried later in the week.