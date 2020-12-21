An English answer to a Dáil question in Irish given by a government minister who promised two months ago that this would not be done again

- Advertisement -

The Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications apologized to Aengus Ó Snodaigh in September after the Minister for the Environment provided answers in English only to Dáil questions in Irish.

A government minister for whom he apologized when he did the same thing a few months ago has given another answer in English to a Dáil question in Irish.

TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh asked the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications in Irish last week about the arrangements made in his department in relation to the Irish language, but he answered in English.

Ó Snodaigh, chairman of the Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language and the Gaeltacht, asked the same question to the other government departments and the Department of the Environment is the only one that has failed to respond in Irish.

The day after giving the answer in English, the Department of the Environment responded in Irish to Snoddy ‘s question.

Ó Snodaigh has informed Tuairisc.ie that he intends to complain about the matter to the Ceann Comhairle na Dáil.

It is only a few months since a Sinn Féin Irish language spokesperson said that it was an “insult” to himself and to the Irish language Minister Eamon Ryan provided answers in English to questions asked in Irish.

Ó Snodaigh was to complain to the Ceann Comhairle at the time but did not do so because the Department of the Environment apologized for the matter and gave an undertaking that this would not happen again.

When the first incident took place in September, Ó Snodaigh said that this was the first time since his election in 2002 that he had received an English answer to a Dáil question in Irish but within two months, the Department has done the same again same.