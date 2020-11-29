An environmental report accuses Apple of illegal practices

A recent environmental report accuses Apple of reducing the useful life of its products. This technique is known as planned obsolescence and is considered illegal in the European Union.

An environmental report accuses the shelf life of Apple products

Reported by The Guardian, an Environmental Audit Committee investigation is putting pressure on tech giants like Apple to lessen their impact on e-waste. MPs in the UK have accused Apple of “planned obsolescence” with its products; saying that the company intentionally makes its products nearly impossible to repair.

The MPs’ report condemns the “planned obsolescence” in many electronic products; which includes the practice of intentionally shortening the shelf life of products. The MPs’ investigation heard that tech companies like Apple had been found to glue and solder internal components, making any repair nearly impossible.

The report goes on to say that, for Apple products, in particular; repairs are so expensive and complicated that it leads consumers to replace them instead.

MPs said consumers had no control over the products they owned, that they could not remove components to repair themselves, and there were no access manuals on how problems could be fixed. Instead, the proposed repair charges by Apple, in particular, can be so expensive that it is cheaper to replace the item entirely.

Apple responded to the report, touting its commitment to the environment by pointing to consumer repair and recycling options. As well as the recycled materials used in their recent product launches.

We were surprised and disappointed by the Environmental Audit Committee report, which does not reflect any of Apple’s efforts to conserve resources and protect the planet we all share. There are more options for customers to trade, recycle, and get quality, safe repairs than ever before. And our latest line of Apple Watch, iPad, and iPhone use recycled material for key components. We will continue to work with parliament and government to document Apple’s industry-leading commitments and to support our common effort to leave a clean economy and a healthy planet for the next generation.

Apple has taken small steps in repairability, recently expanding its Apple Authorized Service Provider program. This allows more third-party repair shops to have access to internal tools and resources to serve customers.