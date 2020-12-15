An Garda Síochána has been instructed to establish an on – site Irish language interpretation service

- Advertisement -

The Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris, has instructed the provision of a new Irish language interpretation service so that Gardaí anywhere in the country can deal with people who require a service through Irish.

The Commissioner has given an “order” that a contract be arranged “immediately” for a new Irish language telephone interpreting service so that the language community can be served.

The new service will be available nationally “on the roadside or at a station” for any Garda who requires it to deal with people who require services through Irish.

“This is the first time that a formal system has been put in place to provide an interpretation service under a third party contract” Commissioner Harris informed An Coimisinéir Teanga, Rónán Ó Domhnaill, in a letter which he has also sent a copy to Joint Committee on the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Irish Speaking Community in the Houses of the.

Commissioner Harris has also ordered that all Gardaí recruited through the force ‘s Irish language stream be transferred to Gaeltacht stations once they have completed their training.

The Irish language recruitment stream was set up to increase the number of fluent Irish speaking Gardaí following a complaint made to the Office of An Coimisinéir Teanga in 2011 about the lack of Irish speaking Gardaí on duty in Gaoth Dobhair in the Donegal Gaeltacht.

Commissioner Harris said that he was “disappointed” that 18 of the 55 members recruited through the Irish language stream had been placed on duty in Garda departments which had no Gaeltacht area.

He said that he had requested that the force’s Irish Language Competency Panel be expanded “immediately” to include all Gardaí who are “fluent in Irish” and who wish to transfer to a Gaeltacht area.

He explained in his letter the reasons for the news that not all Gardaí with fluent Irish recruited were sent to areas with Gaeltacht areas.

He said that when the restrictions on recruitment were lifted following the economic downturn, those areas with the greatest Garda need were prioritized. Harris said that this was in the interests of the organisation’s goal. safe keeping ”.

The number of members in the force decreased by a total of 1,768 between 2009 and 2014, he said. He acknowledged that the plan was to send people recruited through the Irish language stream to training stations in Gaeltacht areas “below this”.

Commissioner Harris said that he wished to “highlight the biggest challenge” facing him – “we do not have enough Gardaí, with fluency in Irish, to serve in Gaeltacht stations, with some exceptions in some of the stations in Galway and Cork. ”

He said that finding a balance between Gardaí who are fluent in Irish and the distribution of Gardaí to Gaeltacht areas was a challenge in terms of staff resources.

He also recalled that in 2012 the ‘Gaeltacht allowance’ for new recruits, which was accompanied by pension rights and which was “valuable” in attracting Irish-speaking members to Gaeltacht stations, was discontinued in 2012. remote areas ”.

“There is little possibility of this allowance being reinstated,” Harris said.

He said that the national policy restricting Gardaí from being located “within 35km of their residence or approved premises of any of their relatives or any relationship with their relatives is another requirement of sending Gardaí le Gaeilge to the Gaeltacht. spouse ”, restrictions in place“ to reduce family influence ”and to ensure“ impartiality in policing ”.

He said that it was the policy of An Garda Síochána to send the recruits through the Irish language stream to “large training stations” first so that they would have opportunities to learn and gain experience and that they would later be transferred to stations. Gaeltacht or stations serving a Gaeltacht.

Commissioner Harris said in his letter that the long-term solution is to “employ and allocate Irish-speaking recruits as appropriate” and “attract long-established Irish-speaking members to apply for transfer to Gaeltacht areas”.

He also stated that “the Irish language stream will continue to be a key element of our future recruitment competitions” and that members recruited through this stream would be placed on the recently established Irish Language Competency Panel, “without fail”.

“I can confirm that any member who enters through this stream will be allocated to a training station in a Department Ie Gaeltacht area, provided that there are no exceptional circumstances which prevent this,” he said.

Reference was made to the letter of the Garda Commissioner at the most recent meeting of the Joint Committee on the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Irish Speaking Community in Leinster House and it was reiterated that the joint committee hoped Commissioner Harris would come before him to discuss the language situation in the force. discussion.

The Office of Commissioner Harris asked the Oireachtas na Gaeilge Committee whether it would still be expected to appear before the Joint Committee whether Harris was still wanted to appear before the Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language or whether the content of the letter to An Coimisinéir Teanga was sufficient. The joint committee decided that the invitation extended to him to attend would be complied with. It is anticipated that this meeting will take place in the new year.