An Immuni bug makes the app almost useless: an update is coming

Tile up Immune. In fact, a bug discovered by Repubblica is added to the few downloads recorded by the contact tracing app, which in fact made the app practically useless.

Apparently, in fact, the flaw (also confirmed by the Presidency of the Council) would prevent the application from tracing contacts.

According to reports from Repubblica, the bug just blocks the “exposure controls”, which the application carries out in the background even several times a day to check if you have come into contact with a Coronavirus positive person. This system leads to the display of the notifications that we have repeatedly shown on these pages, which alert people in case of close contact with a positive, advising them to contact the treating doctor. So it goes without saying that if the bug blocks the exposure controls, the application becomes practically useless and does not do its job.

Repubblica claims to have encountered the bug on a Galaxy S10, where the controls were blocked for about eleven days.

The Department of Innovation of the Presidency of the Council confirmed to Repubblica that it was aware of the bug, which would only show up on some versions of Android. Officially it was stated that “the bug does not completely block the controls but makes them more sparse“, but the newspaper notes that eleven days of gap have been created.

There is currently no fix, but an update is on the way.

For all the details on how Immuni works, we refer you to our article.