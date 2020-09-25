An increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the Donegal Gaeltacht but a decrease in Connemara

There were fewer than five cases of Covid-19 in the Glenties constituency, where most of the Donegal Gaeltacht is, between 1-14 September but the latest figures have increased significantly.

The recent increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Donegal is very clear in the latest Gaeltacht figures, but the spread of the virus in Connemara has decreased in the last fortnight.

Level 3 restrictions have been imposed on Donegal and the county has the worst rate of disease spread in the state.

The number of cases has increased throughout the whole of county Donegal, including the Gaeltacht areas.

There were fewer than five cases of Covid-19 in the Glenties constituency, where most of the Donegal Gaeltacht is located, between 1-14 September and the number of cases has increased significantly according to new figures from the Department of Health.

It was reported this week that there was a cluster of cases in Gaoth Dobhair and some of these cases are included in the latest figures.

Between September 8-21, 22 new cases were confirmed in the Glenties constituency, resulting in a rate of 92 cases per 100,000.

There were five cases in the Milford constituency in North Donegal during the same period and eight cases in the Donegal town electoral area in the southern part of the county.

The figures in these areas may be worse at present as the 72 new cases detected in the county in the last two days are not included in the above figures.

Announcing the new restrictions yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin referred to one area in Donegal – the Floor Series – which had a rate of 336 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks. That is the highest rate in the state and is almost five times higher than the national average in the same period – 70.7.

When the figures for the period 1-14 September were published, South Connemara was one of the worst hit areas in the west of Ireland by the Covid-19. A nursing home in the area announced this week that it was banning visitors due to the rise in the number of cases in Connemara..

However, the latest figures show that the number of cases in the area has fallen. There were fewer than five cases in South Connemara between 8-21 September compared to 12 between 1-14 September.

There were again fewer than five cases in North Connemara during this period.

In Kerry, there has been an increase in the number of cases in the electoral area in which the Iveragh Gaeltacht is located.

There were 12 cases in the Kenmare constituency during this period, twice as many as the six cases between 1-14 September.

There were fewer than five new cases in Dingle.

The number of confirmed cases around the Múscraí Gaeltacht has increased in recent weeks. Nine cases were detected in the Macroom electoral area between 8-21 September.

The Dungarvan electoral area, which includes the Waterford Gaeltacht, had fewer than five cases.

In County Meath, seven cases have been confirmed in the Trim electoral area, which includes part of the Rathcairn Gaeltacht. There were seven cases in the Kells electoral area, as are the rest of the Rathcairn and Gibbstown Gaeltachts.