An increase of 27% in the number of exemptions from Irish awarded to sixth year students

The number of exemptions from Irish awarded to sixth year students has increased by 27% since the introduction of a new system of exemptions last year.

According to an analysis by Tuairisc.ie of new figures obtained from the Department of Education, the number of students who were granted an exemption in sixth year due to learning difficulties increased by 47%.

In 2019-2020, 734 Leaving Certificate students received an exemption from Irish for the first time in the final year of their schooling, compared to 577 students in 2018-2019.

The Department of Education says it is not yet possible to say how many students received an exemption under the old system and how many received one under the new system.

However, the Department was unable to provide Tuairisc.ie with any other explanation for the 27% increase and the situation will certainly add to the concern of some experts that the new system will increase the number of exemptions from Irish. allowed for students.

A new exemption system was introduced at the beginning of the school year in September last year, but the Department of Education says it will not have accurate information on the impact of the new system until early next year when all the information will be in place. regarding the exemptions collected from the schools.

The Department of Education acknowledged that 40% of the exemptions from Irish granted to students are “incorrect” and stated that the new system would ensure that exemption from Irish would be “rare and exceptional” in future.

However, the Department has not given any definition of what was meant by ‘rare and exceptional’ and various education experts are of the opinion that the change will greatly increase the number of exemptions from Irish that will be allowed.

Of the 734 sixth-year students who were granted exemption in 2019-2020, 62% studied another modern European language.

359 of the exemptions granted were due to learning difficulties.

Of the 359 students granted a learning difficulties exemption in 2019-2020, 205, or 57%, studied another language.

A spokesperson from the Department of Education told Tuairisc.ie that it was not yet possible to say how many exemptions were granted under the new system compared to the old system.

“The records provided contain a mix of exemptions granted under the old and new systems. It is not possible to say how many of the 734 exemptions were approved under which system. ”

The spokesman said there was “no evidence to explain the increase in the number of exemptions reported”, but said that the number of people taking the Leaving Certificate had risen. 58,787 students took the Leaving Certificate in 2019 compared to 60,419 in 2020, an increase of 2.8%.

“The Department will wait for the figures from the October returns, which will be ranked under the new criteria, and we will wait for a review rather than drawing hypothetical conclusions from the figures.”

An analysis published on Tuairisc.ie this week showed that 6,911 of the 60,419 students who took this year ‘s Leaving Certificate had an exemption from the study of Irish, an increase of 7% on the number of people with an exemption last year.

Research carried out by Tuairisc.ie earlier this month showed that 18% of students who received estimated grades for the Leaving Certificate this year did not get any marks for Irish because they were not registered for any Irish exam.

A total of 10,704 students out of a total of 60,419 students did not register for the Irish language examination this year. According to the new figures, 65% of those who did not register for an Irish language examination were exempt.