An Indian man dug a canal in 30 years alone

By Brian Adam
Logi Bhuyan has dug a three-kilometer long canal alone for 30 consecutive years. Photo: File
Logi Bhuyan has dug a three-kilometer long canal alone for 30 consecutive years. Photo: File

Spring: There are stories of determination around the world, and now a brave man from Kothi Lava, a village in Bihar’s Gaya district, has diverted a flowing canal, built a new path and irrigated his area.

Longi Bhuyan has dug this canal alone for 30 consecutive years because its area was without water. Rainwater falling on nearby hills fell into the river in different ways. Gradually people started leaving the area but for 30 years Longi Bhuyan has been building the canal by hand alone. The canal is 4 feet wide, 3 feet deep and more than 4 kilometers long. No one helped Longi in this ordeal and she has done it with her own hands.

I go to the forest every day for the last 30 years. I leave my cattle there to graze and make a canal path with shovels and shovels. Meanwhile, many people from the village have left the area and moved to the city, ‘said Longi.

The village is surrounded by dense forests and rainwater seeps into the river in various ways. However, now Longi has diverted it to bring water closer to the villages where a small pond has now been built. This water irrigates animals and fields.

Everyone in the village now remembers him as ‘The Canal Man’. He is highly respected in the village because he lives not for himself but for others. On social media, he is also being called the second hill man of Bihar because in the same state, Dasrath Manjhi had made a way out of the village for 20 consecutive years. For this, Manjhi had cut the whole mountain with his own hands. Dasrath Manjhi has also become a Bollywood film.

Longi is currently being mentioned on Indian social media and people have appreciated her extraordinary work. Indian billionaire industrialist Anand Mahindra has also gifted a new tractor from his factory to Longi Bhuvan. On the other hand, people have strongly criticized the Indian government for not solving the problems of the people.

