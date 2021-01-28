An international inquiry has begun in Wuhan

- Advertisement -

A team of experts from the World Health Organization has begun its investigation into the origins of coronavirus in Wuhan city of China.

The team came to Wuhan two weeks ago but have been quarantined there until today.

The coronavirus emerged in Wuhan in central China at the end of 2019.

It is believed that the virus was first spread from bats and later from animals being sold at a market in the city.

The World Health Organization says it is trying to gain scientific insight into how the virus has spread from animals to humans.

It is not yet clear which places the experts will be examining while in Wuhan.