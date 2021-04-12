An iPhone 11 Pro with the off-center logo was sold …

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

It is rare for companies to make a mistake when manufacturing a product, although if this happens it is not public knowledge. However, sometimes things leak, like in this case an iPhone 11 Pro that sold for $ 2,700 and has the off-center logo.

Apple leaked an iPhone 11 Pro with a manufacturing error?

Sometimes the big guys are wrong, and in this case it was Apple, who inadvertently? released an iPhone 11 Pro with a misprint. According to the images posted on Twitter by the account Internal Archive, which regularly shares images of rare prototypes and accessories from the Cupertino company, the smartphone features a misaligned logo.

As can be seen in the images, this iPhone 11 Pro has the logo shifted to the right. But as if this were not enough, apparently the logo of the bitten apple seems to be somewhat rotated.

The Internal Archive account states that this poorly printed iPhone 11 Pro could be very rare, as much as 1 in 100 million, even “rarer.” However, the most interesting thing is that this smartphone recently sold for $ 2,700, three times its value.

A misprint iPhone 11 Pro that sold for 2700 $. This misprint is extremely rare- I’d say 1 in 100 million or possibly even rarer. pic.twitter.com/68F7giZAbm – Internal Archive (@ArchiveInternal) April 9, 2021

Undoubtedly, it is a completely strange fact since this type of errors are destroyed during their manufacture to prevent them from reaching the hands of collectors and users. Of course no customer wants a device with a defect, but those who see in this a unique piece worthy of collecting.

On the other hand, it should be noted that this is not the first time we have seen something like this in an Apple product. In 2015 a manufacturing error caused the iPad Pro to have a gold touch ID ring and a silver back, this resulted in an extremely rare color combination.