An iPhone 12 Pro recording video in flight on a FPV racing drone

By Brian Adam
0
13
The latest major improvement from Apple and its new iPhone 12 has been, among other things, the new optical stabilization system, which performs 5,000 micro-adjustments to minimize vibrations. When it comes to recording video, the movements that spoil the recording are further reduced and often make it useless. It looks like a ‘gimbal’ is being used. But it is law to say that stabilization of iPhone 11 it already worked miracles in the case of a mobile terminal.

Now the YouTube channel of Drones wanted to see how real were the images of the Apple ads in which a iPhone 12 Pro recording from the air so they got one and decided to make one of those crazy ideas that only a few brave come up with, ride it on a racing FPV drone and make it fly by recording.

With a stand and a racing FPV drone

They started by making the custom plastic 3D mount they installed it on top of an FPV racing drone. The flight itself starts from more or less. The iPhone 12 Pro weighs about 189 grams, to which should be added the weight of the cover and the installation plastic, even so these 200 grams can be lifted with little problems. The video setting chosen for this test was with the camera in Wide mode (120 degrees) recording in 1080p resolution and 60 FPS in HDR color.

iPhone 12 on a racing drone Manzana

The experts at deDrones highlight the curious hybrid of this «racing flying mobile» is its impressive image stabilization, which makes it look like you’re wearing a mobile gimbal.

YouTube fails to get the most out of video

A failure that YouTube usually has are its format conversions that according to its creators does not do it justice. The deDrones guys have been kind enough to go up too a representative fragment of the original video to the Vimeo platform at 4K / 60fps, where you can see much better stabilization and automatic color adjustment.

The most curious thing about this “experiment” is to see how the image of the car is so stable, without a doubt those of Cupertino have done an extraordinary job in this regard.

iPhone 12 on a racing drone Manzana

On the iPhone 12 Pro Max the stabilization is even better

The improvements implemented in the iPhone 12 Pro Max camera, also includes improvements in the camera module, with a special stabilization system in its sensor that improves it from the iPhone 12 Pro that we see in the deDrones video.

