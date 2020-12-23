An iPhone with multiple users? Apple works on this technology

- Advertisement -

Can you imagine sharing the iPhone? It could be possible in the future as Apple works on an improvement to allow multiple users to share an iPhone or even an iPad without revealing private information. At present, Secure Enclave technology encrypts and protects information that a user has on their iOS devices.

In the future, multiple users are likely to use an iPhone without any privacy concerns.

This is not a rumor since the Cupertino people were given the so-called patante “Provision of domains in secure enclave to support multiple users”. In the future it will be possible to share an iPhone so that more than one user uses a device.

It could also be a new path for multi-user on Mac. Currently guest profiles and others that an administrator can add but in the traditional way are handled. This patent requires Apple to maintain a secure environment for each of its users logging into a device. It may only focus on iOS devices.

Before a user can gain access to data stored on the computing device, the user may need to successfully authenticate through the login screen (…). It is possible to gain access to stored data without the knowledge of a username / password if the data is stored in an unencrypted form.

More than recognizing a user, Apple always works with information security in mind

As we already know, Apple is working on improving its security mechanisms that protect the information of its users. In a future where a single device helps two or more people log in, Apple will shield the data that is hosted on the device.

A user who has their data from Apple Pay, third-party apps that contain confidential information, etc., will be protected if another user takes the device to start their own session. The patent indicates that to allow access by multiple users, group keys will be created. Therefore, different levels of access to the device can be enabled.