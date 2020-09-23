Latest news

An Irish language message from Sam Bennett announcing that he is a Gael is being circulated again

By Brian Adam
0
0
An Irish language message from Sam Bennett announcing that he is a Gael is being circulated again
An Irish Language Message From Sam Bennett Announcing That He

Must Read

Game Reviews

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Review: Moon Studios enchants on Switch

Brian Adam - 0
Surprising the community, Moon Studios releases the sequel to Blind Forest on Switch, making an exceptional port. It's always nice to be surprised, to be...
Read more
Android

Wiko Y61: Android Go, 3,000 mAh battery and 6-inch screen for less than 100 euros

Brian Adam - 0
Once the View family of terminals corresponding to the mid-range of Wiko has been renewed, it is now the turn of its...
Read more
Reviews

Huawei Sound X available in Spain: this is the wireless speaker manufactured by Devialet that boasts surround sound

Brian Adam - 0
We met it almost a year ago, but it is not until now that we can buy it in Spain. Its...
Read more
Apps

WhatsApp in Android Auto: everything you can and cannot do

Brian Adam - 0
Android Auto is the system by which an Android mobile can be connected to a compatible car in order to interact with...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

An Irish language message spread by the winner of the Tour de France Green Jersey is once again in the news

An Irish language message from Sam Bennett announcing that he is a Gael is being circulated again

A message in Irish sent out by cyclist Sam Bennett correcting a magazine claiming to be British is once again being circulated.

The cycling magazine added Cycle Sport a tweet out several years ago praising the feats of British cyclists and Bennett was mentioned as one of them. It was the first state of it Critérium International of Corsica 2016 just won by Bennett.

However, Bennett responded to an Irish language tweet, claiming to be Irish.

The tweet earned attention at the time and is in the spotlight again as it spreads on social media after the Carrick-on-Suir man won the Tour de France green jersey at the weekend.

That was not the only time Bennett was claimed to be British either.

Former Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins pulled a wreck earlier this month when he told Eurosport, with a mockery of himself, that Bennett could be described as a British cyclist.

To make matters worse, Wiggins began joking about Sean Kelly, who was with him. Wiggins said the dialect of Kelly, who is also from Carrick – on – Suir, could not be understood.

Bennett’s victory in the Tour de France is the first time since 1989 that an Irish cyclist has won one of the most important jerseys at one of the three biggest cycling races in the world.

Kelly won the Tour jersey for the fourth time in 1989.

Another tweet about Bennett ‘s heroism has also been in the news for the past few days. Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers has been sharply criticized for using Google Translate to send out a message in Irish congratulating the rider.

Related Articles

Latest news

The departure of the founder of Nikola puts the spotlight on his partners

Brian Adam - 0
Trevor Milton has resigned from the CEO of self-styled “pre-income” zero-emission vehicle maker Nikola over hedge fund Hindenburg Research fraud allegations. After...
Read more
Latest news

Raidió na Gaeltachta and RTÉ end Irish language news headlines at night

Brian Adam - 0
The latest Irish language news bulletins will be at 7pm on RTÉ Raidió a hAon and RnaG from the end of this month ...
Read more
Corona Virus

The surrender of Société Générale may start a wave of M&A in ETFs

Brian Adam - 0
The sale of Société Générale funds could spur more mergers and acquisitions. The French bank is preparing to sell its asset management...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©