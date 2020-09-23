An Irish language message from Sam Bennett announcing that he is a Gael is being circulated again

An Irish language message spread by the winner of the Tour de France Green Jersey is once again in the news

A message in Irish sent out by cyclist Sam Bennett correcting a magazine claiming to be British is once again being circulated.

The cycling magazine added Cycle Sport a tweet out several years ago praising the feats of British cyclists and Bennett was mentioned as one of them. It was the first state of it Critérium International of Corsica 2016 just won by Bennett.

However, Bennett responded to an Irish language tweet, claiming to be Irish.

Excuse me @cyclesportmag but I am Irish. Thank you all for your support and kind words 😊 – Sam Bennett (@Sammmy_Be) March 26, 2016

The tweet earned attention at the time and is in the spotlight again as it spreads on social media after the Carrick-on-Suir man won the Tour de France green jersey at the weekend.

That was not the only time Bennett was claimed to be British either.

Former Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins pulled a wreck earlier this month when he told Eurosport, with a mockery of himself, that Bennett could be described as a British cyclist.

To make matters worse, Wiggins began joking about Sean Kelly, who was with him. Wiggins said the dialect of Kelly, who is also from Carrick – on – Suir, could not be understood.

THE FUCKING NECK. And then he comes back with another insult. Sean should’ve decked him. pic.twitter.com/7QtmFoutfu – Aidan (@onthenickel) September 9, 2020

Bennett’s victory in the Tour de France is the first time since 1989 that an Irish cyclist has won one of the most important jerseys at one of the three biggest cycling races in the world.

Kelly won the Tour jersey for the fourth time in 1989.

Another tweet about Bennett ‘s heroism has also been in the news for the past few days. Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers has been sharply criticized for using Google Translate to send out a message in Irish congratulating the rider.