An open pandemic: what we know about the idea that the transmission of COVID-19 would plummet if we spoke less (or lower)

By Brian Adam
Throughout the months of the pandemic, we have learned many things. Often the long and difficult road. We have understood the role of masks, social distance, and even ventilation and air conditioners. However, in the weeks, as studies and research accumulate, new strategies appear that could play an important role in modulating the pandemic.

The last is silence. “The truth is that if everyone stopped talking for a month or two, the pandemic would probably disappear,” said José L. Jiménez, a professor at the University of Colorado at Boulder.

“Stop talking” or, in the worst case, speak lower. As we understand better the dynamics of virus dispersal through the air and the famous “safety distance” is progressively becoming much more complex than it seemed, researchers are beginning to realize that when we talk about ‘risky behaviors’ we are talking about things like yelling more than necessary.

An open pandemic

Actually, the idea that the speed and force with which we expel air is related to a greater expansion of the virus is a logical consequence of what we know from the beginning: that the virus is transmitted especially through small droplets of discharge (or in aerosols) that come out of our mouth when we sneeze, cough, speak or scream.

However, no matter how “common sense” the idea is, it is difficult to land that idea of how the tone of the voice actually influences or quantify the practical effect of being silent As a precautionary measure. There is no doubt that, as with the rest of the measures we are implementing, this effect must exist.

In recent days, there has been talk of ratios of 1 to 5 between the risk of speaking slowly and yelling. And even from 1 to 50 in the case remain silent. “Talking in a low voice reduces the risk of viral transmission to a degree comparable to wearing a mask correctly,” they said in The Atlantic. However, they are general estimates based, to a certain extent, on theoretical models (and experimental) dispersion that do not have an empirical verification in real situations.

That is, it makes little sense to take them at face value, but it is reasonable to take it as an acceptable indicator of the epidemiological evidence that is accumulating against the screams and voices. A few days ago, a team led by Nicholas R. Jones from the University of Oxford was trying to gather the available evidence on the effect that these practices they could be at risk of contagion.

In the graph, you can see how different behaviors in different situations have different consequences for the risk of transmission. The same researchers acknowledge that this is a simplification and that the categories (green, yellow and red) change radically depending on what we understand by things like ‘social distance’, ‘social contact’ and ‘high or low occupation’.

In fact, the most interesting thing about the graph is that it allows us to understand that social distance is something much more polyhedral than it may seem at first. It is not just a question of distance, but of what these people do and how they change the level of exposure.

Obviously, the processes behind the pandemic are complex and the scope of speaking low or being silent must be understood in that context. However, it is an interesting conceptual framework to understand that the risks are here and that with small actions we can protect (and protect ourselves) better. There is still much to know, but it is a path that we must travel as soon as possible.

