An Taibhdhearc changing direction and an opportunity to take over the theater

The Chairman of the Board of ‘An Taibhdhearc’, Aodh Ó Coileáin, says that this will be a ‘new chapter’ for Amharclann Náisiúnta na Gaeilge

An Taibhdhearc will shortly begin a tender process that will allow an Irish language drama company, arts director or producer to take over the theater.

The success of the tender process will be the responsibility of the drama company, the artistic director or the producer to design and implement the theatre’s Irish language arts program, manage the theater and rent out to drama, music and other groups.

The Department Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media which will provide annual funding and the contract will run for three years.

The Chairman of the Theatre’s Board, Aodh Ó Coileáin, says that it will be a “new chapter” for Amharclann Náisiúnta na Gaeilge.

“This new policy will usher in a new chapter as the theater enters its first year of establishment in 2028.

“It will also provide an opportunity for Irish language drama to achieve new synergies in this age of partnership and co-production.”

Those interested in applying for the mission contract are asked to pay attention to An Taibhdhearc’s mission, namely ‘ato promote Irish language drama, to support the development of drama nationally and to develop a new generation of Irish language playwrights’.

An Taibhdhearc is offering this contract as part of a new model and ‘ambitious’ work plan for the coming years.

All information on the tender process will be published on the theatre’s website on 11 November.