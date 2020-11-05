Latest news

An Taibhdhearc changing direction and an opportunity to take over the theater

By Brian Adam
0
5
An Taibhdhearc changing direction and an opportunity to take over the theater
An Taibhdhearc Changing Direction And An Opportunity To Take Over

Must Read

Android

Huawei Nova 8 SE: a 5G mid-range with OLED screen and 66W fast charging

Brian Adam - 0
About seven months later, the Huawei Nova 7 SE already has a successor: the Huawei Nova 8 SE, a new 5G mid-range...
Read more
Apps

FaceApp goes to videos: you can now apply effects of smile, age and more to the videos you record with your mobile

Brian Adam - 0
FaceApp is one of the most popular applications to add effects on the face, partly because of its privacy policy and partly...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Spotify won’t need an iPhone to play music on your Apple Watch

Brian Adam - 0
Although it seems that it is costing them, smart watches are here to stay and although they are still looking for their place, their...
Read more
Mobile

The Samsung Galaxy S21 could arrive much earlier than expected

Abraham - 0
Samsung could announce its new family of Galaxy S21 smartphones on January 14, according to well-known leak source Jon Prosser. Prosser has a good...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Chairman of the Board of ‘An Taibhdhearc’, Aodh Ó Coileáin, says that this will be a ‘new chapter’ for Amharclann Náisiúnta na Gaeilge

An Taibhdhearc changing direction and an opportunity to take over the theater

An Taibhdhearc will shortly begin a tender process that will allow an Irish language drama company, arts director or producer to take over the theater.

The success of the tender process will be the responsibility of the drama company, the artistic director or the producer to design and implement the theatre’s Irish language arts program, manage the theater and rent out to drama, music and other groups.

The Department Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media which will provide annual funding and the contract will run for three years.

The Chairman of the Theatre’s Board, Aodh Ó Coileáin, says that it will be a “new chapter” for Amharclann Náisiúnta na Gaeilge.

“This new policy will usher in a new chapter as the theater enters its first year of establishment in 2028.

“It will also provide an opportunity for Irish language drama to achieve new synergies in this age of partnership and co-production.”

Those interested in applying for the mission contract are asked to pay attention to An Taibhdhearc’s mission, namely ‘ato promote Irish language drama, to support the development of drama nationally and to develop a new generation of Irish language playwrights’.

An Taibhdhearc is offering this contract as part of a new model and ‘ambitious’ work plan for the coming years.

All information on the tender process will be published on the theatre’s website on 11 November.

Related Articles

Latest news

€ 44,600 of the € 2.5m spent by the HSE on advertising the pandemic spent on Irish language content

Brian Adam - 0
No Irish language advertisement was broadcast on any national radio station and no material was published in Irish in the print or online newspapers ...
Read more
Latest news

‘How can you tell a boy that Irish is a proper language if they only see it at school?’

Brian Adam - 0
Former Gaeltacht minister Éamon Ó Cuív says that the treatment of the Irish language since the beginning of the pandemic was a 'worldly shame,...
Read more
Latest news

Secondhand cars are in the air … and about to fall

Brian Adam - 0
When the cartoon Coyote falls off a cliff, he is always hovering briefly. That's where the second-hand car market is. The...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©