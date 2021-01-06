Ana Rosenfeld received the COVID-19 vaccine in Miami: “They give it free to anyone over 65 years old”

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

For Ana Rosenfeld the beginning of the year 2021 will be unforgettable. He received him with his daughter Stefanía and his fourth grandson, Ralph, who was born last March in Miami in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, and whom he only met on December 10 when he came to visit the United States. On the other hand, and the most important at the health level, on January 2 the first dose of the Modern Vaccine against COVID-19.

According to the lawyer told Teleshow Both she and her husband met the requirements that the United States Government requests to apply it. It is free and 28 days later the second dose must be given.

“I always wanted to get the vaccine. If I had the possibility to do it in Argentina, I would have done it, but the first ones came for the essential personnel and this opportunity arose because I am here, ”said the lawyer, who arrived in the United States in December to spend the Holidays with her family.

When the vaccination period began in the United States, it was first for essential personnel and those over 75 years of age. But on January 1, they announced that those over 65 could give it to them. Seeing that his parents met the requirements –“They do not require you to be a resident, they vaccinate for free anyone who is over 65 years old”, clarified the lawyer -, her daughter took a turn from the two, both 66 years old.

“There is no beneficiary here. Stefi was lucky because he entered the page at 8 in the morning, he got his turn and at 8:05 they were already sold out “, said Rosenfeld, and detailed that 500 vaccines are applied daily. For his part, he argued that among the alternatives were the formulas Modern or Pfizer, but it was “random” and he got the first one: “It was indistinct to me. I wanted to give myself the vaccine “.

“It was not so easy,” she added about the forms she had to fill out to be authorized. As detailed, they were not data focused on his medical history or pre-existing diseases – “they did not give a ball to my husband’s diabetes” – but they were asked if they had any type of allergy. Further, there was an exclusive requirement: that in the last 14 days no other vaccines had been applied.

An unforgettable experience. Ana and her family are installed in Miami Beach, and the shift he got was for January 2 at 12 noon at a vaccination center located more than 500 kilometers away, in a port near Tampa, Florida. That is why the day before he decided to travel to that destination to wake up there with his partner.

“There is a curfew here from 10 at night until 6 in the morning. It was only at that time that we could have left and we didn’t want to arrive right, ”explained Rosenfeld, and admitted: “The night before I didn’t sleep anything on my nerves.”

The next day the lawyer and her husband, Marcelo Frydlewski – who is a patient at risk because he is diabetic and hypertensive – got into his car and went to the vaccination center. As he explained, all the time they were wearing masks and at no time did they get out of the vehicle, all the procedures were carried out from there. And right there they were given the vaccine.

When they entered the premises of the vaccination center, they had to follow the arrows that marked the path. The operation took five steps and “At all times you are escorted by doctors and soldiers who guard the route”.

1. Security personnel request a document certifying that they are the person authorized to administer the vaccine. “They let you move on when they see your name on their list.”

2. They give the authorities the form that they must have completed previously.

3. They ask questions about their health. “If you are allergic, for example.”

Four. “A nurse, escorted by a military man, applies the vaccine. Our thing with my husband was simultaneously, each one lowered the glass on their side of the car and they gave it to us”Explained who could not record the moment because it was forbidden to take photos or record videos.

5. They give them the certificate of the vaccine. Professionals write on the windshield of the car the exact time it was applied and make them wait for 15 minutes in a facility where there are ambulances and doctors attentive to each recently vaccinated citizen. “They check that there is no reaction”, said the lawyer, who did not have any adverse symptoms.

“Go ahead! (ahead!)”They were told when they saw that they were in perfect health.

“They say I was one of the first Argentines to apply it,” Ana Rosenfeld revealed. “I am calm and excited He detailed about his first sensations. Anyway, you have to take care of yourself and not relax“Continued who should give the second dose between January 30 and February 2.

Meanwhile, he will stay at his daughter’s house in Miami enjoying his family. “We try to go to the beach very little and we don’t go out for a walk, like other times. This trip was different. What I wanted most was to meet my daughter again and hug her. She is 30 years old and faced a childbirth being COVID-19 positive. I was very distressed because I was far away and could not accompany her“, lament Ana Rosenfeld about the bad time he lived in March of last year. During the next few weeks he will take the opportunity to rest while waiting for the next application, and then return to Argentina and resume his work activity.

I KEEP READING

|