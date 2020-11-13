Analysis: This is the Wiko View 5 mobile [Vídeo]

The French brand Wiko presents View 5, its new economic range terminal, which would enter our classification of the best mobiles for less than 250 euros. Although Wiko is a little known brand (and that moves away from the Asian and American dominance of the market), the View 5 has features that make it an interesting device at a very attractive price. You can see it in the following video:

Features of the Wiko View 5

The View 5 has a 6.55-inch IPS hd + LCD screen, adopting a size that can be found in almost all terminals of any brand. Its quad rear camera, with macro, wide angle and depth lens, has an impressive 48 megapixels. The eight megapixel front camera is located in a hole in the screen located in the upper left corner, thus avoiding the notch.

The interior is equipped with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable storage via micro SD card, which are accompanied by a Mediatek 6762D A25 processor. On the outside you can find a micro USB port instead of the ubiquitous USB C, a rear fingerprint reader and the increasingly scarce headphone jack input.

In terms of software, the phone is updated to Android 10 in a very clean way, with hardly any additions of the brand in the form of apps and other pre-installed add-ons.

One of its strengths is autonomy, since it has a 5000 mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the mobile working for a whole day with intensive use without having to pay attention to the charger.

The Wiko 5 offers more than enough features for users looking for inexpensive terminals, since can be found for only 179.95 euros, a price that is light years ahead of the high-end mobiles on the market.

