Tech NewsAppsMóvilesVideos

Analysis: This is the Wiko View 5 mobile [Vídeo]

By Brian Adam
0
5
View 5 Wiko.jpg
View 5 Wiko.jpg

Must Read

Seguridad

eye! New scam with fake invites to Google documents

Brian Adam - 0
Watch out for any email that comes from Google with a strange invitation to use a Google Drive collaborative document. Apparently, there are...
Read more
Apps

Analysis: This is the Wiko View 5 mobile [Vídeo]

Brian Adam - 0
The French brand Wiko presents View 5, its new economic range terminal, which would enter our classification of the best mobiles for less than...
Read more
Apps

OPPO already has its own augmented reality app: CybeReal

Brian Adam - 0
Carrying a camera (or several) permanently in your pocket has meant that, with the increase in power in the devices and their...
Read more
Apps

5 keys about the YouTube algorithm that you possibly did not know

Brian Adam - 0
The YouTube video recommendation algorithm was created in 2016 and using Machine Learning or machine learning, takes details on how the user uses the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The French brand Wiko presents View 5, its new economic range terminal, which would enter our classification of the best mobiles for less than 250 euros. Although Wiko is a little known brand (and that moves away from the Asian and American dominance of the market), the View 5 has features that make it an interesting device at a very attractive price. You can see it in the following video:

Features of the Wiko View 5

The View 5 has a 6.55-inch IPS hd + LCD screen, adopting a size that can be found in almost all terminals of any brand. Its quad rear camera, with macro, wide angle and depth lens, has an impressive 48 megapixels. The eight megapixel front camera is located in a hole in the screen located in the upper left corner, thus avoiding the notch.

The interior is equipped with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable storage via micro SD card, which are accompanied by a Mediatek 6762D A25 processor. On the outside you can find a micro USB port instead of the ubiquitous USB C, a rear fingerprint reader and the increasingly scarce headphone jack input.

In terms of software, the phone is updated to Android 10 in a very clean way, with hardly any additions of the brand in the form of apps and other pre-installed add-ons.

One of its strengths is autonomy, since it has a 5000 mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the mobile working for a whole day with intensive use without having to pay attention to the charger.

The Wiko 5 offers more than enough features for users looking for inexpensive terminals, since can be found for only 179.95 euros, a price that is light years ahead of the high-end mobiles on the market.

.

Related Articles

Seguridad

eye! New scam with fake invites to Google documents

Brian Adam - 0
Watch out for any email that comes from Google with a strange invitation to use a Google Drive collaborative document. Apparently, there are...
Read more
Apps

OPPO already has its own augmented reality app: CybeReal

Brian Adam - 0
Carrying a camera (or several) permanently in your pocket has meant that, with the increase in power in the devices and their...
Read more
Apps

5 keys about the YouTube algorithm that you possibly did not know

Brian Adam - 0
The YouTube video recommendation algorithm was created in 2016 and using Machine Learning or machine learning, takes details on how the user uses the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©