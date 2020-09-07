Tech News

Analysts confident, the smartphone market will drop by 11% and Samsung will remain the leader

By Brian Adam
Analysts confident, the smartphone market will drop by 11% and Samsung will remain the leading company
The Strategy Analytics analyst team is confident that 2020 will close with a drop of 11% and not 15.6% for the smartphone market, for a total of 1.26 billion devices shipped during the year. These results are not only the result of the coronavirus but also of the measures taken by the Trump administration, which is why.

The pandemic has certainly hit the mobile market the most, as confirmed by analyst Linda Sui: “The spread of the coronavirus has hit the global market on all continents, making this year difficult for all major OEMs who will cut down on upcoming smartphone shipments”. But looking at the statistics of the individual brands, you immediately notice that Huawei is suffering severely from the attacks of the United States.

Indeed, according to Strategy Analytics Huawei will no longer be the second largest smartphone seller in the world but the third, with 190 million units shipped in 2020 and a market share of 15.1%. Benefiting from this are Samsung Electronics, which will maintain its leadership with 265 million smartphones shipped and a market share of 21%, thanks above all to the conquest of smaller markets such as Indonesia and Thailand; and Apple with 192 million units and a share of 15.3%.

When Huawei will run out of processors for its devices, an eventuality that is increasingly possible and practically confirmed by the company itself with the next Huawei Mate 40 series, according to the research institute the company will collapse to 4.3% market share. In this way, other companies such as Xiaomi, increasingly growing despite the pandemic, OPPO and Vivo will be able to grow in the course of 2021.

Despite these negative forecasts, Huawei would have earned a whopping 35 million dollars a day in the first half of 2020, for a turnover of around 66 billion dollars.

