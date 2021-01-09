Analysts predict the arrival of new services to Apple

- Advertisement -

This week that is about to end we have found the news of how well Apple is doing with its services such as Apple TV +, App Store and others. The profits generated have managed to take Apple back to the highest in the last quarter that coincides with the Christmas period. Now analysts predict that the company wants to get new services.

The new Apple services will be Podcasts +, Stocks + and Mail +

Considering how well Apple is doing with its services like Apple music, TV +, and more, it stands to reason that you have new services in mind. Analysts predict that the new services could be Podcasts + ”, Stocks + and Mail +.

Apple’s subscription service products are becoming increasingly important to its business model. It has grown by 16% in 2020, rising to $ 53.7 billion.

The Loup Ventures report highlights that Apple Music amassed 85 million paying subscribers in five years. “This illustrates the power of services created on top of the default applications ”.

It goes on to say that Podcasts + would be part of an existing podcast application within Apple Music, offering a selection of exclusive premium programs. In this way it would allow Apple to regain ground that at first seems not to take off. Podcasts would be part of the already successful Apple One at no additional charge to subscribers.

Stocks + could be based on Apple’s move to personal finance with Apple Card and thus offer financial services such as investment accounts.

Finally we would have Mail +, which could be the first related Apple service with personal productivity. Although in the App Store there are many applications that help in this field, Apple does not have one dedicated to this task.

The report also describes two more services. Maps + and Health + but there is not too much information in it about them to think that they can be a reality compared to the others already mentioned. It is true that Maps + could be a great ally of the Apple Car that has been so much rumored this past week.