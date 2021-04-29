And & Leuven: is artificial intelligence to blame?

Last week, the And & Leuven event took place online, with interesting speakers including Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales and Payal Arora, author of The Next Billion Users. The focus of the event was on how artificial intelligence can help make the future better. However, that did not necessarily mean that everyone was equally positive about artificial intelligence.

Artificial intelligence

Imagine that you are a self-driving police car and you have to go after crooks. However, you are dealing with a gang of crooks consisting of identical twins. Then it suddenly becomes very complicated to determine who you are following. let alone to be addressed about it later. As a human you have a little more context and you can read someone’s body language better, which would make you a more informed choice than artificial intelligence.

The point that futurist Theo Priestley wanted to make in his talk was made by putting himself in the shoes of an anti-futurist. What if AI does something criminal? Whose fault is that? Can we ever blame artificial intelligence if it is programmed by humans? Priestley is convinced: it is not artificial intelligence that is to blame, nor is it necessarily human programming. It’s the data.

After all, artificial intelligence makes its choices based on data. Priestley gave the example of Microsoft’s self-learning Twitterbot. In itself a very interesting idea to put something like that online, but in no time this piece of technology had developed into a Nazi. Not because of wrong programming or a problem, but because the data he received was from a certain bias.

It’s all in the data

Interesting, because who is responsible for the data? You can’t really blame it on the programmer or the tech, but in the end it is still with… people. We feed this data to the robot. Plus, in the end we are also responsible for ensuring that everything is programmed in such a way that that cannot happen. Consider, for example, the Amazon recruitment robot. He received applications from men so much more often that he had a preference for it. Of course, that bot was quickly decommissioned.

In line with this, Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales spoke about the spread of disinformation and the role social media play in this. An interesting point, because according to Wales it is Twitter and Facebook that ensure that fake news is released into the world. That makes sense, of course, but Wikipedia is also regularly full of errors.

The only difference is that the moderation on this is done differently, so that such factual inaccuracies are filtered out sooner. In addition, the information from Wikipedia is made less attractive to fully share, so that fake news is less likely to spread like an oil slick. However, it also becomes clear from what Wales says that it is not necessarily due to the tech. Here, too, it depends on the input of humans. Ultimately, the conclusion of how artificial intelligence can make the future better will not lie with tech, but with humans.