Andorra: a new tax haven for those who invest in cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies are a very powerful and very novel source of money. Investing in crypto has generated large and small fortunes everywhere; be it with Bitcoin, Doge, Shiba or any other altcoin, many people have seen their money multiplied by 10, by 100 or even by 1,000. But with wealth comes taxes, and with them, some discontent.

The Principality of Andorra follows a very lax tax policy when it comes to taxing income obtained through a digital activity, such as cryptocurrencies

And out of discontent comes the desire to avoid those taxes. The simplest – and legal – way is to pay taxes in another country. And few countries are more benevolent with non-traditional sources of income than the Principality of Andorra.

The lax fiscal policy of the tiny neighboring country has attracted not a few neo-rich who have made their fortunes thanks to the Internet: youtubers, streamers, professional gamers … have found a tax haven in Andorra. And now it is the turn of cryptos, one of the main objectives of the treasury of countries like France or Spain.

Andorra, in its mission to attract large fortunes (and especially those based on new technologies) has a tax regime for crypto very different from that of the countries around it. While in Spain, cryptos are taxed as well as shares and other patrimonial assets, paying 19% from zero to 6,000 euros, 21% from 6,000 to 50,000 euros and 23% from 50,000 euros, in Andorra only 10% is paid, and soon an exorbitant … 0% could be paid, since the Andorran government is studying the possibility of crypto being exempt from taxation.

Not only that, but while in Spain, if you withdraw money from an exchange to a checking account, you will probably have to face a tedious bureaucracy, in Andorra everything is simpler: You do not have to fill out Form 720 (the tax return for assets abroad) or submit any additional paperwork.

Undoubtedly, these conditions are very favorable for all those who have made substantial profits with cryptocurrencies, so it is to be expected that, like youtubers and other Internet celebrities, professional crypto investors start an exodus to little Andorra.

Although cryptocurrencies are currently in a period of decline, they are still a sector that moves millions and that is increasingly popular, so it is unlikely that Andorra will back down in its plans to regularize cryptocurrencies.

