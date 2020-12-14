Android 11 begins to arrive to the Xperia 1 II in Taiwan in anticipation of a deployment in more countries

- Advertisement -

Little by little, more and more brands are encouraged to carry the latest version of Android to their terminals or at least to those they consider most important. If the penultimate to appear has been the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 in the United States, now it is Sony the one that does the same with the Sony Xperia 1 II.

An update that has started in the Far East. Owners of an Xperia 1 II in Taiwan are the first who can update their terminal and access the improvements provided by Android 11 and incidentally to some improvements, homegrown, introduced by the Japanese company itself.

Android 11 but vitaminized by Sony

Android 11 comes to the Xperia 1 II under build number 58.1.A.0.921. In this way, Sony complies with its update schedule where Android 11 was scheduled to arrive on its new terminal at the end of December.

Further, hopefully Taiwan is just the starting point and that the Android 11 update on Sony’s phone ends up reaching more markets over the next few days or weeks.

The weight of the update is striking, being the jump from one version to another. Just 933MB to add new features and enhancements along with a security update by also adding the November security patch. And along with the improvements of Android 11, some specific ones introduced by Sony that we now review:

The Cinema Pro application now has support to record 4K slow motion video with HDR at 120fps, a previously existing possibility but limited to 60fps.

A new MR mode is here to set / save frequently used options in the Photo Pro application.

Dual standby capability is added using 5G + 4G dual SIM (previously it was only in 4G + 4G mode)

BatteryCare receives new options to customize the charge notice to 80% and 90%.

The shortcut for screen recording in the notification bar arrives

New wallpapers

Smart home control is made easy with a long press of the power button.

Wi-Fi and hotspot can be turned on at the same time

And in case you want to clear up your doubts before receiving the update, on this page, you have some screenshots to see how do you feel about the news of Android 11 to the Xperia 1 II.

Via | GSMArena