Android 11 comes to the Samsung Galaxy M21 starting in India

Android 11 continues its landing in the eligible devices that are in circulation and Samsung is one of the manufacturers that is making the most movements in this regard. Not long ago we welcomed Android 11 on board the Galaxy Tab S7 in the tablet line, or the Samsung Galaxy M31. It is now the turn of one of his brothers, the Galaxy M21.

After the publication of the calendar of updates to Android 11 Samsung has been meeting the dates even a few weeks ahead of what was originally planned. As often happens, One UI 3.0 began its journey through the highest range; with the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 as the main beneficiaries. And now it is the turn of the most content, such as the Samsung Galaxy M21. Android 11 started to arrive from India, as in other models of the M line.

Android 11 for the Galaxy M21 with the January security patch

There are no changes in the way to update the Galaxy M21 compared to previous updates: the new layer and system version, One UI 3.0, has started its initial deployment in a specific territory to later move to the rest of the markets where the Samsung Galaxy M21 was distributed. As SamMobile has reflected, the update begins with India, the birthplace of a Galaxy M line that has subsequently also been international.

The Samsung Galaxy M21 receives software version M215FXXU2BUAC, at least as far as India is concerned, weighing in at close to 2GB. Provides the January 2021 security patch apart from Android 11 and One UI 3.0; With the usual changes that are achieved with the evolution in the software, such as improved smart responses, notification bubbles, Android 11 significantly improves privacy with single-use permissions (for microphone, camera and location), Samsung includes an aesthetic change with One UI 3.0 and it also improves performance and battery drain.

Surely it takes a week to reach the Samsung Galaxy M21 from outside Asia, it is usually the usual thing. Even so, if you have this model you can go checking if you have a new version available by going to the system settings now ‘Software update‘. Press on ‘Download and install‘for the mobile to track Samsung’s servers.

Via | Sammobile