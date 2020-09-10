Tech News

Android 11 Go is available today, apps up to 20% faster

By Brian Adam
0
8
Android 11 Go is available today, apps up to 20% faster
Android 11 Go Is Available Today, Apps Up To 20%

Must Read

Google

Google Maps already shows your friends thanks to Live View and its augmented reality

Brian Adam - 0
As Android 11 has begun to reach numerous terminals, the new functions of the operating system are taking over the news of the day....
Read more
Electronics

Huawei news: Watch Fit, Watch GT2 Pro and lightweight laptops

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi today presented a multitude of novelties in the Huawei Developer Conference. The Huawei Seamless AI Life conference held at the HDC 2020 It...
Read more
Editor's Pick

If you have a Xiaomi mobile you can now measure your heart rate with the camera, how?

Brian Adam - 0
If you buy a smart watch, or a bracelet, it is very normal that it comes standard with a sensor capable of measuring heart...
Read more
Science

Configure Windows to increase the battery life of your laptop

Brian Adam - 0
There are times when we have no choice but to get to work outside of the office, or from home, with the laptop but...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Android 11 Go is available today, apps up to 20% faster

While the release of the stable version of Android 11 took place on September 8, 2020, bringing the latest update of the Google operating system to all compatible smartphones, today it was also launched the Go edition of Android 11 for all devices with less powerful hardware components.

We had already talked about the role of Android Go in the smartphone market at the beginning of July: by removing all superfluous animations and exploiting optimized variants of the Google apps and more, this variant of the green robot OS will allow smartphone with 2GB of RAM or less to work without lag or problems of various kinds. The new features on Android 11 will also be available in the Go version and, according to Google, the applications will be up to 20% faster.

The only problem is that Google hasn’t been very clear about it which devices will actually enjoy Android 11 Go: in the official blog, in fact, the company has only announced that this operating system will soon arrive in devices with the aforementioned amount of RAM, without clarifying whether the update will also work on particularly old products. According to a leaked document thanks to XDA Developers, actually they could be only future low-end Android smartphones to arrive directly with Android 11 Go installed.

While waiting for further confirmation from Big G, here are the Samsung devices that will receive the update to Android 11 in the future.

Related Articles

Google

Google Maps already shows your friends thanks to Live View and its augmented reality

Brian Adam - 0
As Android 11 has begun to reach numerous terminals, the new functions of the operating system are taking over the news of the day....
Read more
Electronics

Huawei news: Watch Fit, Watch GT2 Pro and lightweight laptops

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi today presented a multitude of novelties in the Huawei Developer Conference. The Huawei Seamless AI Life conference held at the HDC 2020 It...
Read more
Editor's Pick

If you have a Xiaomi mobile you can now measure your heart rate with the camera, how?

Brian Adam - 0
If you buy a smart watch, or a bracelet, it is very normal that it comes standard with a sensor capable of measuring heart...
Read more
Science

Configure Windows to increase the battery life of your laptop

Brian Adam - 0
There are times when we have no choice but to get to work outside of the office, or from home, with the laptop but...
Read more
Android

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is official: the mobile appears fleetingly on the website of the Philippines

Brian Adam - 0
A new mobile of the S20 range is waiting for its moment to see the light, and this has almost been produced:...
Read more
Tech News

Serious vulnerability discovered in Bluetooth but a remedy is missing: minimal risk on iOS

Brian Adam - 0
A team of researchers from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) has discovered a Bluetooth vulnerability, in particular the standard component called Cross-Transport...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©