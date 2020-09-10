Android 11 Go is available today, apps up to 20% faster

While the release of the stable version of Android 11 took place on September 8, 2020, bringing the latest update of the Google operating system to all compatible smartphones, today it was also launched the Go edition of Android 11 for all devices with less powerful hardware components.

We had already talked about the role of Android Go in the smartphone market at the beginning of July: by removing all superfluous animations and exploiting optimized variants of the Google apps and more, this variant of the green robot OS will allow smartphone with 2GB of RAM or less to work without lag or problems of various kinds. The new features on Android 11 will also be available in the Go version and, according to Google, the applications will be up to 20% faster.

The only problem is that Google hasn’t been very clear about it which devices will actually enjoy Android 11 Go: in the official blog, in fact, the company has only announced that this operating system will soon arrive in devices with the aforementioned amount of RAM, without clarifying whether the update will also work on particularly old products. According to a leaked document thanks to XDA Developers, actually they could be only future low-end Android smartphones to arrive directly with Android 11 Go installed.

