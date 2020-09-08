Tech News

Android 11 is available in stable version: compatible smartphone list

By Brian Adam
After the various preliminary versions, the moment that many fans of the smartphone world have been waiting for has finally arrived: the release of the stable version of Android 11, the new major release of Google’s mobile operating system.

In particular, according to what was reported by MSPowerUser and ArsTechnica, the Mountain View company has made available the long-awaited final release. Among other things, contrary to what one might think, Android 11 can be downloaded already on day one, or today 8 September 2020, not only by smartphone owners from the Google Pixel range, but also by other devices.

List of smartphones compatible with Android 11 since day one

In particular, according to what can be read on the official Google blog, the smartphones on which it is already possible to install the major release via OTA (the rollout has already begun) or via factory image are those listed below.

  • Google Pixel 2;
  • Google Pixel 3;
  • Google Pixel 3a;
  • Google Pixel 4;
  • Google Pixel 4a;
  • OnePlus 8;
  • OnePlus 8 Pro;
  • Xiaomi Mi 10;
  • Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro;
  • OPPO Find X2;
  • OPPO Find X2 Pro;
  • Realme X50 Pro.

In short, it is not just about Google Pixel and also those who have smartphones from other brands they can already get their hands on Android 11.

As for the main features introduced, you can refer to our test of the Beta version and to the official site dedicated to Android 11. Obviously, there will be a way to deal with the topic in more detail over the next few days.

News being updated.

