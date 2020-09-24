Android 11 is official! Know all the news and compatible phones

After a long wait and many test modes, officially the Android 11 of Google is available; the operating system that many smartphones occupy with news, functions, tools and improvements to provide a better experience for all users.

There were four developer preview versions and three beta versions of Android 11 for Google to officially announce its launch. And although for now there are only a few devices that have already been updated, here we share everything you need to know about it and how to get it on your smartphone. Take note!

What’s new and new in Android 11

Google developers have worked on new functions for Android 11 , but mainly on improving existing ones; That is why this list is not so extensive, but it does have great surprises.

– On and off controls

The special volume up and down buttons, as well as the on and off buttons, will now fulfill an extra function and is to control the devices connected to Google Home; like a television remote control but from your smartphone.

– Android Auto

Wirelessly, and if your car is compatible, the phone can automatically pair without having to connect it by cable and share functions while driving.

– Improvements in notifications

Android 11 has integrated a special space for notifications from messaging apps, so that they are always present and there is direct access to them. They can be prioritized and managed directly from this section.

– Privacy permissions for applications

To increase the security and privacy of the apps, permissions have also been added for some of them, which will have to be approved before entering and thus protect conversations, contacts or location.

– Google Play updates

This novelty is one of the most anticipated, since Android 11 automatically linked itself with Google Play so that updates arrive instantly and quickly. Without having to enter each app to receive the new functions and tools launched.

– Screen recording

Previously only some phones allowed screen recording if it was among their functions. Now anyone with Android 11 can do it, a tool that will be located in the quick settings of the system.

– Bubbles for messaging apps

Similar to Facebook Messenger, now Android will allow floating bubbles for the different instant messaging apps, this in order not to access them all the time and to be able to answer from the bubbles, which will be able to float between the different apps and menus of the phone.

How to update my phone to the new Android 11?

Most phones update automatically, but if you want to speed up this process easily, you have to:

1. Go to the Settings of your phone and select System and then Advanced .

2. Now select System update and Check for updates option .