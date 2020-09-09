Android 11, the 5 main news of the new update: our test

Every year, fans of the Android world eagerly await the release of the final version of the latest major release of the Google operating system. Generally the “definitive” release takes place in September and the Mountain View company has not denied even in this atypical 2020. In fact, in the evening of 8 September 2020 the expected announcement arrived: Android 11 is a reality.

After having tested, as usual, the Developer Preview and Beta, we therefore launched ourselves to download the stable version, in order to tell you immediately what are the main innovations introduced.

A premise

Before starting with the analysis of the various features implemented by BigG within its operating system, it is good to say that those who have already had the opportunity to test the preliminary versions of Android 11 or to inquire about it, perhaps through our tests previous, will not actually find particular novelties with a “wow” effect.

When it comes to moving from the final Beta to the stable version, the it asked us to download only 18.05 MB. In short, the “definitive” release in itself does not bring innovative features, but limits itself to making all the possibilities that we have already had the opportunity to “taste” in the phase preceding the release, as well as to make the operating system stable, functional. and usable without any kind of problem. In short, this test of the stable version of Android 11 is aimed more at those who have not followed the development path of this major release well, but in reality it may also be a useful “summary” for the most “geek” users.

Bubble-shaped chat and notifications divided into sections

You know the floating “bubbles” of Facebook Messenger? Now this feature comes natively and is also usable for applications like Telegram (we had to download the latest version from the Play Store to be able to use the bubbles). Once you have received a message, just press on the appropriate icon present at the bottom right of the notification. This way, that conversation will be “moved” into a bubble that can be positioned as desired. The chat can be opened in a window and to close it just drag the bubble on the X box.

In short, everything is very similar to what happens with the Facebook Messenger application on Android, but in this case it is a system-wide feature. From the settings you can also decide whether to show bubbles for all conversations or only for some selected ones. Staying in the world of instant messaging applications now the notification curtain shows a much cleaner style.

In fact, if before all notifications were placed in the same way, now they are divided into “sections”. More precisely, the chats are positioned at the top in the “Conversations” pane, while the other notifications are located in the “Notifications” and “Silent” panes. There is also the possibility to choose the priority of the various notifications.

Integrated screen recorder

It might sound strange to some, but until now Android didn’t have a screen recording feature natively implemented within the operating system. Put simply, to “capture” what happens on the display, until now, users had to download third-party applications or in any case go through a software customization with a screen recorder.

This is not a revolutionary feature, but at least you will no longer have to go through third-party applications. The screen recorder works in a very simple way: it is activated via a quick toggle, you choose whether to record audio and whether to show touches on the screen and start recording. There is also the possibility to decide whether to record the audio of the microphone, the internal one of the device or both. Registration can be stopped by means of a specific notification.

Notification history

How many times has it happened to you to “delete” a notification by mistake and not remember which application it was referring to? It probably happens often to you too. For this reason, Google has implemented a notification history feature in Android 11. In other words, in the notification drop-down there is an item “History”: by clicking on it you can see everything that has recently arrived, including notifications that have been ignored.

In this way, the user can keep the situation under control and not miss anything. There is also the possibility to disable this feature, in case someone considers it a possible “problem” in terms of privacy. This history can also be accessed from the system settings, as well as via the aforementioned shortcut.

Shutdown screen with smart controls

The homes of technology enthusiasts are becoming increasingly smart and Google is therefore adapting to this trend. For this reason, by holding down the power button, the user will now no longer see only the “Emergency”, “Turn off” and “Restart” buttons, but will also find themselves in front of the controls related to iOT devices Associates.

All of this works natively, so there’s no need to install third-party apps. Furthermore, from this screen it is also possible to configure the various payment methods linked to Google Pay and choose “on the fly” the one to use for a specific transaction. In short, the Mountain View company is making the shutdown screen more useful.

One-time permissions to apps

Android 11 brings with it an important novelty regarding privacy, that is the possibility of guaranteeing applications to use a certain permission, for example that relating to geolocation, only once.

By doing so, the user will be able to check that the apps use the permissions only when strictly necessary, avoiding the base that there are potential abuses.

Other features

Android 11 introduces other innovations, from a revised positioning of the controls for multimedia contents to additional settings for the Dark Mode (you can decide when to have it activated or deactivated automatically), passing through a bar dedicated to recommended apps positioned in Home (only for Google Pixel) and for the possibility of using Android Auto via wireless (only for some devices).

Then there are some news “under the hood”, such as the fact that the Mountain View company will be able to release small security updates directly through the Play Store. For more details on this version of the operating system, you can refer to the official website. As for, however, compatible smartphones since day one, you will find all the relevant information in the news of the launch of Android 11.