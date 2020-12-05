Android 11: These smartphones get the update

Which phones from Samsung, Xiaomi and Co. will be updated to Android 11? Our constantly updated update list provides an overview. Update: Rollout for Galaxy S20 and schedule from Samsung.

Android 11 was officially released by Google on September 8, 2019. As with every new version, the question arises: Which smartphones and tablets will receive the update? Which manufacturers have already announced their update plans? Our list gives you an overview and states the current status of all confirmed models.

Android 11 instead of Android R

With Android 10, Google introduced a new Android naming system. The Android developers have said goodbye to the letter abbreviations and cute nicknames and from now on limit themselves to a version number. This is easier to understand and carries less risk of misunderstanding across cultures. Instead of Android R, the upcoming update is simply called Android 11.

Internally, Android 11 is still known as “RVC” or “Red Velvet Cake”, as Dave Burke from Google revealed in an interview with All About Android (from around 7:15 a.m.). There will be no statue like in earlier Android versions. There shouldn’t be any references to the internal nickname in the operating system itself either.

Android 11: schedule until the release

Google published the first developer preview for Android 11 on February 19, 2020. This made it available around a month earlier than Android 10 , which was presented on March 13, 2019. The first beta version of Android 11 followed on June 10th. Read our overview of the most important new features in Android 11 .

Android 11: This is how Google plans the development from the first developer preview to the final release (revised version from May 2020).

Google also published the official schedule for Android 11 . A first beta version for May 2020 was originally announced here. Due to the corona crisis, the timetable was adjusted in May and the first beta was postponed to June, the final beta appeared at the beginning of August. Google published the final release of Android 11 on September 8th.

Android 11: update list

Our Android 11 update list is sorted alphabetically by manufacturer and then by device name. Smartphones with Android One are marked accordingly. We are constantly adding new information about updates. Current status: December 1st, 2020

Asus

With ZenUI, Asus offers its own interface for Android. Asus was quick to update to Android 10 for its flagship, the Zenfone 6. There is already a beta for Android 11 as well.

Asus ROG Phone 2: probably

Asus ROG Phone 3: probably

Asus Zenfone 6: Beta available ( source )

Asus Zenfone 7: announced

Asus Zenfone 7 Pro: announced

Google

As always, the Pixel series will be the first to receive the Android 11 update. Google promises version updates for its smartphones for a period of at least three years from their inclusion in the Google Store. The first generation of the Google Pixel will therefore no longer receive the Android 11 update.

Google Pixel 2: Rollout started

Google Pixel 2 XL: Rollout started

Google Pixel 3: Rollout started

Google Pixel 3 XL: Rollout started

Google Pixel 3a: Rollout started

Google Pixel 3a XL: Rollout started

Google Pixel 4: Rollout started

Google Pixel 4 XL: Rollout started

Google Pixel 4a: ex works

Honor

As with Huawei, the future update policy of the company’s subsidiary Honor is difficult to predict. There are promises to update to Android 10, but no information about Android 11 yet.

Honor 20 : probably

Honor 20 Pro : probably

Honor 9X: probably

Honor 9X Pro: probably

Honor View 30: probably

Honor View 30 Pro: probably

The consequences of the US sanctions: The Huawei Mate 30 Pro lacks the Android app ecosystem – updates are still possible via the AOSP.

Huawei

At Huawei, the update situation is difficult to predict due to the US sanctions. The Chinese manufacturer has made a promise for the future for many of its smartphones and announced updates to Android 10. However, there is still no information on Android 11. As happened with the Mate 30 Pro , Huawei could develop its own Android updates based on the Android Open Source Project without any restrictions.

Huawei Nova 6: probably

Huawei P30 : probably

Huawei P30 Pro : probably

Huawei P40: probably

Huawei P40 Pro: probably

Huawei P40 Lite: probably

Huawei Mate 30: probably

Huawei Mate 30 Pro : probably

Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche design: probably

Huawei Mate X: probably

Huawei Mate Xs: probably

LG

LG has n’t been very quick or reliable with its updates to Android 9 and Android 10. For the update to Android version 11, it has therefore been difficult to make predictions so far.

LG V60: probably

Nokia

With its update guarantee for two version updates, Nokia has made many friends among Android fans. Android 11 should also quickly find its way onto numerous Nokia smartphones. The Android One models in particular can hope for quick updates.

At the end of September 2020, a first roadmap was tweeted for a short time , which was then withdrawn. We have included the data from the tweet in the following list, but should be treated with caution.

Nokia 1 plus [Android Go]: Q2 2021

Nokia 1.3 [Android Go]: Q1 2021

Nokia 2.2: Q4 2020 – Q1 2021

Nokia 2.3: Q1 2021

Nokia 2.4: Q1 2021

Nokia 3.2 [Android One]: Q1 – Q2 2021

Nokia 3.4: Q1 2021

Nokia 4.2 [Android One]: Q1 2021

Nokia 5.3: Q4 2020 – Q1 2021

Nokia 6.2 [Android One]: Q1 – Q2 2021

Nokia 7.1 [Android One]: confirmed

Nokia 7.2 [Android One]: Q1 – Q2 2021

Nokia 8.1 [Android One]: Q4 2020 – Q1 2021

Nokia 8.3 5G: Q4 2020 – Q1 2021

Nokia PureView 9 [Android One]: Q2 2021

Microsoft

The Surface Duo is another Microsoft smartphone, even with Android. As has been rumored since June 19, Microsoft is planning a release including Android 11 this year.

Surface Duo: probably

Motorola

Originally a pioneer for fast Android updates, Motorola has recently fallen behind. Only one version update per product generation was published. At least the Android One models that started with Android 9 have an update guarantee up to Android 11.

Motorola One Action [Android One]: Confirmed

Motorola One Power [Android One]: Confirmed

Motorola One Vision [Android One]: Confirmed

OnePlus

At OnePlus, quick updates are part of company policy. Regular software updates are available for a total of two years, security updates are available for three years, at least for the top models. The cheapest models in the new Nord range will only receive an Android update and security updates for two years. The devices started with Android 10 will definitely receive an update to Android 11.

Owners of OnePlus smartphones can therefore count on rapid Android 11 updates for the customized fork OxygenOS. The first OnePlus smartphones have received Android 11 in the form of OxygenOS 11 since October 11th . The OnePlus 8T will come with Android 11 from launch.

OnePlus 7 : December 2020

OnePlus 7 Pro : December 2020

OnePlus 7T : December 2020

OnePlus 7T Pro : December 2020

OnePlus 8 : Rollout started

OnePlus 8 Pro : Rollout started

OnePlus Nord : confirmed

OnePlus Nord N10 5G: confirmed

OnePlus Nord N100: confirmed

The Oneplus 7T will almost certainly receive the update to Android 11.

Oppo

Last year, Oppo was part of the beta program for Android 10. The manufacturer, which has only been active in Germany for a few months, is also back with Android 11. Here the new version is distributed with the update to Color OS 11. The first update timetable was published in September 2020:

Oppo A5 2020: confirmed

Oppo A9 2020: confirmed

Oppo A52: confirmed

Oppo A72: confirmed

Oppo A91: confirmed

Oppo Ace 2: Beta available

Oppo Find X2: Beta available November 2020

Oppo Find X2 Lite : Q1 / 2021

Oppo Find X2 Neo : Q1 / 2021

Oppo Find X2 Pro : Beta available December 2020

Oppo Reno: confirmed

Oppo Reno Z: confirmed

Oppo Reno 2 : confirmed

Oppo Reno2 Z: confirmed

Oppo Reno 3 4G: Beta available

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom: confirmed

Realme

Realme is also jumping on the beta train: the flagship X50 Pro is one of the first devices to get Android 11. For the other devices, a first roadmap for realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 was published in September 2020 .

Realme 3 Pro: Q2 2021

Realme 5 Pro: Q2 2021

Realme 6: January 2021

Realme 6i: February 2021

Realme 6 Pro: December 2020

Realme 7: December 2020

Realme 7 Pro: November 2020

Realme C12: January 2021

Realme C15: January 2021

Realme C3: March 2021

Realme X: Q2 2021

Realme X2 Pro: December 2020

Realme X3: January 2021

Realme X3 Superzoom: January 2021

Realme X50 Pro: Beta available

Realme XT: Q2 2021

© Realme Realme UI 2.0 is based on Android 11. This roadmap shows the preliminary rollout plan for the update.

Samsung

Samsung offers two version updates for most of its smartphones and tablets, and now even three for newer smartphones. Devices that came onto the market with Android 9 Pie can hope for an Android 11 update.

For the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung had already started the open beta for One UI 3.0 in October 2020, followed by the Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Flip, Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy Note 10 and S10 series. The rollout of Android 11 on the S20 series began at the beginning of December 2020, initially in the USA . As SamMobile reports, there is now also a schedule from Samsung , which, however, relates to Egypt. Some models also seem to be missing from the list.

Samsung Galaxy A01: June 2021

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core: June 2021

Samsung Galaxy Tab A10: August 2021

Samsung Galaxy Tab A10s: August 2021

Samsung Galaxy A11: June 2021

Samsung Galaxy A20: August 2021

Samsung Galaxy A20s: August 2021

Samsung Galaxy A21s: May 2021

Samsung Galaxy A30: July 2021

Samsung Galaxy A30s: August 2021

Samsung Galaxy A31: May 2021

Samsung Galaxy A50 : April 2021

Samsung Galaxy A51: March 2021

Samsung Galaxy A70 : May 2021

Samsung Galaxy A71: May 2021

Samsung Galaxy A80 : May 2021

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G : February 2021

Samsung Galaxy M11: June 2021

Samsung Galaxy M21: March 2021

Samsung Galaxy M30s: March 2021

Samsung Galaxy M31: March 2021

Samsung Galaxy M51: April 2021

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 : Open Beta with One UI 3.0 – January 2021

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ : Open Beta with One UI 3.0 – January 2021

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: March 2021

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 : Open Beta with One UI 3.0 – January 2021

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra : Open Beta with One UI 3.0 – January 2021

Samsung Galaxy S10 : Open Beta with One UI 3.0 – January 2021

Samsung Galaxy S10 + : Open Beta with One UI 3.0 – January 2021

Samsung Galaxy S10e: Open Beta with One UI 3.0

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G : Open Beta with One UI 3.0

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: January 2021

Samsung Galaxy S20 : Rollout started (with One UI 3.0) – December 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 + : Rollout started (with One UI 3.0) – December 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra : Rollout started (with One UI 3.0) – December 2020

Samsung Galaxy Tab A: June 2021

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1: August 2021

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro: August 2021

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e: July 2021

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6: May 2021

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: May 2021

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: March 2021

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Open Beta with One UI 3.0 – January 2021

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G: Open Beta with One UI 3.0 – January 2021

Sony

Sony has issued a two-year update guarantee for its upper-class models. For mid-range and entry-level models, we have to wait and see whether Sony will also deliver the Android 11 update here. In December, Sony officially announced an update schedule for the top models.

Sony Xperia 1 : from February 2021

Sony Xperia 1 II : from December 2020

Sony Xperia 5 : from February 2021

Sony Xperia 5 II: from the end of January 2020

Sony Xperia 10 II: from the end of January 2021

Vivo

The Chinese manufacturer is at the forefront of the beta program for Android 11 and one of the first to make a beta version available.

Vivo Nex 3S 5G: Beta 1 available

Vivo iQOO 3: Beta 1 available

Xiaomi

Xiaomi is known for a good update policy and provides its smartphones with updates to its MIUI interface. Numerous Xiaomi updates can therefore also be expected with Android 11. The first devices are already receiving the update, with the global variant often only following the models in China.

