Android 11, users infuriated with Google for the removal of this feature

By Brian Adam
Android 11, users infuriated with Google for the removal of this feature
Android 11 is available to the public with the second beta and slowly the users who are trying it are noticing some missing details: in fact recently on Reddit a user asked if it was normal that the album covers are no longer seen when a song is playing, and a Googler confirmed this novelty.

In an effort to change and optimize the user experience with media files, Google’s developers have decided to remove the album cover preview from the lock screen. This novelty had been introduced with Android 9 and then modified on Android 10 making the image blurry; Android 11 instead will remove it completely.

Many users have complained about Reddit with a thread on r / android apps asking for the usefulness of this choice: does it serve to improve performance, does it bring any little obvious benefits? No definitive answer was received from each question by the developers, indeed negative comments increased. There are, however, opinions of other testers who believe this choice to be correct as it allows you to see the backgrounds they set. However, there are those who are convinced that it would have been enough to leave the choice to activate this function or not to the user.

Among people who agree and disagree, Google may still choose to further modify this function in light of the feedback received, so as to make Android 11 perfect for the launch scheduled for September 8, 2020.

