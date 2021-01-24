Android 12 could finally reintroduce a handy feature

- Advertisement -

After taking a look at the features that could arrive with Android 12, let’s go back to talking about the next version of the Google operating system because some interesting news have emerged regarding a very comfortable gesture which the company decided to remove from the final version of Android 11.

Let’s talk about the double tap on the back cover, gesture discovered in the first Android 11 Developer Preview for Pixel devices, then lost with subsequent builds of the green robot.

This hidden gesture, which takes the name of Columbus, uses the gyroscope and accelerometer to activate and interact with various system activities, including lo snooze alarm, activation of the Google voice assistant and control of the content being played. A feature really comfortable and even banal in its immediacy, which unfortunately has been disabled in the definitive versions of Android due to problems due to spontaneous activation. Really a shame, given that many devices on the market would have the necessary hardware to take advantage of this technology.

It seems however that Google is willing to bring it back with Android 12, solving the age-old problem of random activation by refining the sensitivity levels of the same with a more “decisive” touch on the back.

The first Android 12 Developer Preview should see the light in a few weeks, so it’s really a matter of days before we find out if Columbus will be able to enter our everyday life or not.