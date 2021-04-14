Android 12 leaked, so will be some of the new features

- Advertisement -

Still quite far from its official launch, more and more details are known about Android 12, the future version of Google’s mobile operating system. And it is that in addition to the test versions shared by the technological giant itself, it seems that from the XDA website they have managed to have exclusive access to a new, yet unreleased developer preview release, sharing some of the new built-in features.

As they have wanted to highlight, given the sensitivity of this unpublished version, they have preferred to keep their sources anonymous, although with just a small glance at the multiple shared videos, we can ensure their veracity.

It is thus about a newer build than the latest versions of Developer Preview 2.X, still unpublished due to its rather unstable character. Even so, this does not mean that it also contains new code additions for many of the features already advanced, as well as some features that had not been previously seen in the public previews for developers, focused mainly on the behavior and navigation of the main interface of the menus, the notification panel, and some of the special functions of the screen.

Starting with the changes focused on usage and user experience, we will not find with improvements in the interface of extended screenshots, the App Pairs function to open and manage two applications simultaneously, new assignment options to call Google Assistant through the power button, a new search bar for screen widgets, a dual-pane interface for tablets, new emojis, new shortcuts via the quick settings panel, and the renown of the Wi-Fi settings section to be simplified as “Internet.”

On the other hand, Android 12 will also bring design-level changes, with a redesigned aesthetic for the volume and brightness controls, with more rounded and larger shapes; and new animations when opening and closing applications, scrolling, overscroll and connecting the device to the power.

Finally, this new version of the operating system it will also bring some improvements in the field of privacy, including clipboard access notices, which will show which applications are accessing the saved content; changes in the design of the pop-up notice of access to the location, now allowing us to select if we want to share an approximate or more precise location; and two new special access permissions for multimedia management and alarms.

It is possible that even more features will be included, which either have not been discovered yet, or will not arrive until future editions of the update, including the Developer Preview 3 itself that Google is expected to present in the next few weeks. Unfortunately, as we already anticipated, it seems that we are still far from the arrival of a final version of Android 12 available to all the public.