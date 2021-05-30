Android 12 widgets are now available and so you can have them on your mobile

Although we know that widgets were not part of the most anticipated in the launch of Android 12, the truth is that we find shortcuts to the most interesting and intuitive applications.

Fortunately, we already have them available for Android phones, regardless of whether you have a device with this operating system or not. Behold the design of these widgets and the way you can download them to your smartphone.

How to download Android 12 widgets without having the version on your mobile

To be able to enjoy the 12 widgets with all the tools of the Android 12 beta version, just download an app specialized in creating startup designs, Lockscreen or widgets: KWGT.

When you download this app on your mobile, you just have to add one of the available widgets to the main screen of the device, click on it to open KWGT, search among the options of the Android 12 Widgets pack and choose the one you like the most to customize the smartphone.

As you will see, the process is very simple and you can go testing which one you like the most.

For the rest, it only remains to say that the widget application can be downloaded for free. However, to access the content of Android 12 you must pay the sum of 0.99 euros, which is the price for the Premium version.

To date, KWGT has more than 5 million downloads and a rating of 4.2, so you can draw your conclusions about whether it is worth paying to enjoy the widgets of the latest version of Android. Here are the links:

KWGT Kustom Widget Maker: download from Google Play

Android 12 Widgets for KWGT: download from Android

In addition to the above, if you want to enjoy other widgets with good tools, here we leave you 3 cryptocurrency options so that you can get informed quickly, we even have Google Maps widgets available for free.