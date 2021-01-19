Android 12 will allow apps that are used infrequently to be hibernated

- Advertisement -

Android 11 has been with us for several months now, and its successor is yet to come. If we are guided by what happened last year, we could have the first development preview of Android 12 next month. According to a couple of Android Open Source Project (AOSP) entries discovered by XDA, Android 12 could introduce a feature that would allow inactive apps to enter a hibernation state. The AOSP code changes suggest that Google is working on a new system service that will put idle apps into a deep sleep that would also free up storage. It is a system service that will manage the hibernation state of applications, a state in which applications that are not being actively used can enter and that can be optimized for storage. It is not clear what exactly will determine that an application can go into hibernation. It could happen automatically when an application has not been used for a certain time or it could be a manual setting so that the user can choose to hibernate an application until they need it again. Perhaps both scenarios are possible. Most likely, the app hibernation is automatic, like the automatic permission revocation feature in Android 11, and the optimization involves compressing the APK and other app resources, but we won’t know for sure until submit more code changes. What we do know is that the Android app hibernate feature will work differently depending on whether it’s enabled for a single user or for all users of a device. If it is only active for one user on a multi-user device, the application cache for that specific user will be cleared.