Android 12 will also tell about the ‘apps’ that ‘gossip’ on your clipboard (like iOS 14)

Starting with the launch of iOS 14, Apple took a decisive step in controlling what the applications do within our iPhone and iPad, putting enough tools in the hands of users to make drastic decisions: what does a developer want, Without asking permission, access our camera, microphone or clipboard? Well, we uninstall it and that’s it. It was in the latter case, that of the clipboard, where some applications were taken by surprise by a tool that displays a message on the screen every time a developer copies, pastes or accesses a place in the OS that can tell a lot about us. . For the URLs that we copy and paste in WhatsApp to share, for the images that we also carry through the clipboard from one social network to another, etc. So Google, for Android 12, plans to do something similar to what iOS 14 has. Voluntary clipboard access alerts That’s what Google is thinking about its Android 12 that will come out after the summer: allow users to activate an alert every time an application carries out some activity within the clipboard. This has been verified by the guys from XDA, who have discovered this function in one of the latest beta versions of the OS, which will be completely voluntary whether or not the user activates it. As you can see from the screenshots that you have just above, you can see how the new alert system of Android 12 (right) will be compared to those that iOS already has (left) from version 14. A message that will be placed in the upper part warning of an action that we have just carried out. Or not. Thanks to this notice, we could check those apps that, without our request, stick their noses in the clipboard. According to Google, this function will be controlled from a settings menu called ‘Show clipboard access permissions’, which will “show us a message when the application accesses the text, image or other content” that you have copied. Remember what happened with TikTok: when the first iOS 14 betas appeared, news emerged that the social network was aware of everything that happened on our clipboard, as a tool to learn more about the user. That catch in broad daylight caused the company to modify that practice in record time and leave us alone.