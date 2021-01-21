Android, a well-known manufacturer could exit the smartphone market

- Advertisement -

Apparently, a well-known manufacturer of Android smartphones it may soon leave the market. This would be not insignificant news, as we are talking about a company that has played an important role.

In particular, according to what was reported by PhoneArena and ArsTechnica (the original source is The Korea Herald), the CEO of LG, Kwon Bong-Seok, would have informed some employees of the company that the South Korean company is re-evaluating its presence. on the smartphone market. More precisely, in a direct communication to the staff, the CEO would have stated the following: “As competition in the global mobile device market is becoming fiercer, the time has come for LG […] make the best choice. The company is evaluating all possible measures, including the sale, withdrawal and downsizing of the business on the smartphone side“.

In any case, apparently, the company is considering reassigning the employees currently employed in the smartphone division, so as not to cause too many work problems for the people involved. Recall that for the moment it is only rumors, but apparently the South Korean brand it would have already put an end to its business related to the production of LCD panels for iPhones. In this case the source is The Elec.

The rumors come a few days after what appeared to be a clear denial by LG. The situation is not entirely clear, but the latest rumors seem to all go in one direction, not exactly rosy for the company. Furthermore, apparently LG USA would have confirmed to The Verge that the aforementioned communication is real. we’ll see what official information will come from the company.

Recall that the latest smartphone launched by the company is the atypical LG Wing. The LG Rollable concept was also shown at CES 2021.