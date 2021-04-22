Android Alert! If you have any of these apps you must delete them, they make purchases without your permission

- Advertisement -

The panorama Android is in trouble again, due to a new malware that can enter your smartphone, making it practically impossible to use it properly. It is a virus that has managed to enter millions of devices to date, a list that continues to grow and grow.

Now a new wave of fraudulent applications has reached the Google Play store, aimed at Android users, with more than 700,000 downloads before McAfee Mobile Research detected them and cooperated with Google to remove them.

If you have any of these eight apps you must delete them, they make purchases without your permission

Posing as photo editors, wallpapers, puzzles, keyboard skins, and other camera-related apps, andl Malware embedded in these rogue applications hijack notifications from SMS messages and then make unauthorized purchases.

If you have any of these eight apps, you must delete them Unsplash

While the apps go through a review process to ensure they are legitimate, these rogue apps make their way into the store presenting a clean version of the app for your review and later introducing the malicious code through updates.

How was this malware detected? The details.

Basically, the hijack malware takes advantage of the permissions that the system gives to these apps to introduce the malware through them. Like a chain system, the malware then passes through different places in the code of our system and through it obtains all kinds of data. As a result of the investigation, the following information was found, including the operator, phone number, SMS message, IP address, country, network status, etc.,

What apps are affected?

Pip Camera

keyboard wallpaper

2021 wallpaper and keyboard

Picture editor

Super color Hairdryer

Super Star Ringtones

My Favorites Up Keypaper

Studio Keypaper 2021

Are more such malware threats ahead?

From Mcfee you think that threats that take advantage of this type of system gaps will continue to appear in the future. From their system they ensure that they continue to monitor these threats and protect their customers by analyzing possible malicious programs and collaborating with Google application stores to eliminate them.

In these cases, the use of an antivirus (such as McAfee Mobile Security), can detect these threats and protect you from them through its regular updates. However, it is important to pay attention to applications that request permissions related to SMS and permissions to listen to notifications. Quite simply, legitimate photo and wallpaper apps will not ask for them because they are not required for their operation. If a request looks suspicious, don’t allow it.

