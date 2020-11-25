Android apps could run on Windows 10 in 2021

New rumor indicates that Microsoft could be working on a solution that allows executing Android apps on Windows 10.

This information comes from the hand of Zac Bowden, who shared a Tweet referring to what Microsoft could present to us in 2021. He highlighted the possibility of Android functions being brought to the W10 environment, although he did not specify the details.

As mentioned in the article, I’ve also heard whispers that MS is once again looking into bringing Android apps to Windows next year. I’ll share more when I can, but I find it interesting that this is still something they want to do. – Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) November 24, 2020

“As I mentioned in the article, I have also heard rumors that MS is looking once again to bring Android apps to Windows next year. I will share more when I can, but I find it interesting that this is still something they want to do ”, were his words.

Running mobile applications on Windows would be a good strategy for Redmond to captivate their audience, and avoid as much as possible opting for competing equipment, for example: the new Apple MacBooks. Remember that after the inclusion of the M1 chip, these computers can natively run iPhone applications.

Therefore, Microsoft must try to find a strategy that allows it to keep up with Apple, and avoid losing ground in the computer market.

Samsung is the only one able to run mobile applications on Windows 10

So far, the mobile apps that can run on Windows 10 have come from Samsung. But what about the other manufacturers? Why don’t they add up?

It seems that Microsoft would use the experience so far obtained with Samsung to expand its range of apps. His work team knows that it must be updated, give way to new phone brands and thus reach more users. Would you like to be able to run your mobile applications on Windows 10?

Sometimes we need to run Android apps on Windows 10 and we just can’t. So what is the option we have left? Resorting to emulators, softwares that allow us to accomplish this task, however, is sometimes tedious.

Although the information provided here comes from a “reliable” source, it is still a rumor. We will have to wait until next year to verify it. However, if you are one of the people who wants to run mobile applications on Windows 10, you will have to bet that this information is true.

