Android Assistant, a suite for data management on Android

Our smartphones store hundreds of photos, videos, music and all kinds of files that are sometimes better to have on the computer. The transfer of data from Android to the computer is something we can deal with natively in each operating system. However, the management of this data is something that we must handle with care and in that sense, it is much better to have an application specialized in the subject. For this reason, we will present an excellent solution for these purposes below.

His name is Android Assistant and it is a suite with everything you need to transfer contacts, photos, videos, music and all the files you want from Android to PC.

Why do I need a manager to transfer data from Android to PC?

Following the initial premise, our smartphones are home to thousands of personal files that sometimes it would be better to safeguard or back up on the PC. This is something that we can achieve by simply connecting the device to the computer with a USB cable, and then navigating between the directories. However, this method is not at all comfortable considering that we have to deal with the entire Android folder tree or external memory.

But if we carry out this process through the Android Assistant interface, the experience is much faster, easier and safer. So, copying files from Android to PC or vice versa becomes a task in a couple of clicks. To achieve this, the program makes all files accessible according to their type. In this way, instead of making us navigate through a directory tree, it will be enough to click on the type of data that we want to display all of them.

How to manage your Android data from Android Assistant?

If the memory of your Android device is cluttered with photos, videos, music and work files, at some point you will need to put everything in order. This refers to deleting data, transferring it to the computer or also, bringing files from the PC to the smartphone. To achieve this, Android Assistant puts at our disposal everything we need under a very friendly interface.

The program allows to establish connection with the device through the conventional method with the USB cable. However, it also supports wireless data transfer making use of the WiFi network. Dispensing with cables will always be an excellent added value and for this, you will have to previously install the Android app from this link.

Run the app on your computer and click on the “Connect via WiFi” button located in the upper right corner. This will display a pop-up window and a Windows Firewall message, to which you must grant access permissions.

Then, open the app on your Android and scan the QR code displayed on the computer to pair the devices.

Immediately, the general information of your device will be displayed on the computer screen: model, available space, operating system and battery level. For its part, you will have on the left side of the interface the types of data that are stored on the device. To manage them, you just have to click on each section and so you can start transferring them to the computer.

To do this, you just have to click on “Contacts”, for example “and then click on the box that is located next to each item, to select it. When you select all the ones you want, click on “Export” and so you can take them to the computer.

It should be noted that in addition to the possibility of transferring files from Android to the computer, Android Assistant is also capable of creating backup copies. The difference between these two processes is that the backup concentrates all the information in a single file that you can restore with a single click later. For its part, simple data transfer refers to the conventional copying of files.

Why choose Android Assistant?

Knowing the importance of the correct management of the data of our smartphones, we can see Android Assistant as the perfect ally for this. It is an application capable of adapting to all the needs of any user. Not only will you be able to make backup copies, but you will also be able to take files from your smartphone to your computer and vice versa. But the key to everything is in the way we interact with the system, facilitating the entire process by organizing files into categories, according to their format.

In that sense, those who do not have much knowledge will be able to use it with confidence because the processes are very easy. For their part, those who have more specific demands with the creation of selective backups or the restoration of certain files, will also be able to achieve it in a very short time with Android Assistant. In the device connection section, you can not only use the USB cable, but you can also transfer files over WiFi network .

The program presents a friendly interface with a perfect and accessible distribution of each option. In this way, we have in Android Assistant an ally for anyone who wants to have excellent data management. You will get backup copies and data transfers in record time, one-click restoration and the possibility of doing it with as many computers as you want.

.