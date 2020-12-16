Tech NewsApps

Android Auto adds a new GPS navigator: Sygic is already compatible with vehicles

By Brian Adam
0
0
Android Auto adds a new GPS navigator: Sygic is already compatible with vehicles
Android Auto Adds A New Gps Navigator: Sygic Is Already

Must Read

Social Networks

Corona vaccination: Finally the influencers also have a meaningful task

Brian Adam - 0
Being an influencer sometimes had a lot to do with self-expression and Daniel Wellington watches. The corona vaccination finally gives them a meaningful...
Read more
Apps

Android Auto adds a new GPS navigator: Sygic is already compatible with vehicles

Brian Adam - 0
The list of GPS navigators available in Android Auto adds a new entrant: after the brand announced the integration in August, Sygic...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

The next Apple Watch could include Touch ID and an under-screen camera

Brian Adam - 0
Apple is investigating how to develop the inclusion of biometric technology through Touch ID and a camera on the screen below Apple Watch,...
Read more
Tech News

Corsair H115i Elite Capellix Review: A high-end AIO cooler

Brian Adam - 0
Corsair offers a liquid cooler with excellent performance, perfect for those who want a build rich in color, thanks to the Capellix LEDs. Liquid coolers...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Android Auto adds a new GPS navigator: Sygic is already compatible with vehicles

The list of GPS navigators available in Android Auto adds a new entrant: after the brand announced the integration in August, Sygic Navigation has finally arrived at the vehicle operating system. The latest beta version of the browser allows you to integrate Sygic maps into Android Auto.

Applications that enable route planning are part of the essential software in any vehicle. As we have all experienced at some time, and although they can give errors (blindly following the GPS is a risk), find out how to go anywhere makes driving much easier, faster and safer. And Android Auto makes it easy to integrate browsers with the car; even if only their apps were compatible until now (Google Maps and Waze). This has already changed.

Maps and navigation adapted to the car console

Android Auto Sygic Sygic on Android Auto. Image by Jesús Babio

Until now, there were two navigation applications that could be opened within Android Auto: Google Maps and Waze. It is not strange since both are from the same company and creator of the system, although Google has already revealed that it was collaborating with other companies to include more browsers. Following Sygic’s own announcement, the maps are now available on Android Auto.

The participants of the Sygic Navigation beta for Android have seen how the app was integrated into Android Auto after the last update. As they shared through Reddit (via Jesús Babio), the vehicles console adopted the Sygic interface to display the maps and navigation data intuitively, concisely and with full compatibility with Android Auto shortcuts. As can be seen from the images, there appear to be no integration issues, a sign that the next stable version of Sygic Navigation will probably already have support for the car operating system.

If you want to try the Sygic beta for Android, and access the integration with Android Auto right now, you can sign up through this link. Become a tester and Google Play will download the latest version for testing.

Sygic GPS Navigation & Offline Maps

Sygic GPS Navigation & Offline Maps

  • Developer: Sygic.
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Maps and navigation
- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Smart Gadgets

The next Apple Watch could include Touch ID and an under-screen camera

Brian Adam - 0
Apple is investigating how to develop the inclusion of biometric technology through Touch ID and a camera on the screen below Apple Watch,...
Read more
Tech News

Corsair H115i Elite Capellix Review: A high-end AIO cooler

Brian Adam - 0
Corsair offers a liquid cooler with excellent performance, perfect for those who want a build rich in color, thanks to the Capellix LEDs. Liquid coolers...
Read more
How to?

37 regalos para niños y adolescentes para promover las vocaciones en informática y programación

Brian Adam - 0
Si por Navidad queremos regalar tecnología a un niño o adolescente, pensar en un regalo que promueva vocaciones en programación, robótica e...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©