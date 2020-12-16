Android Auto adds a new GPS navigator: Sygic is already compatible with vehicles

- Advertisement -

The list of GPS navigators available in Android Auto adds a new entrant: after the brand announced the integration in August, Sygic Navigation has finally arrived at the vehicle operating system. The latest beta version of the browser allows you to integrate Sygic maps into Android Auto.

Applications that enable route planning are part of the essential software in any vehicle. As we have all experienced at some time, and although they can give errors (blindly following the GPS is a risk), find out how to go anywhere makes driving much easier, faster and safer. And Android Auto makes it easy to integrate browsers with the car; even if only their apps were compatible until now (Google Maps and Waze). This has already changed.

Maps and navigation adapted to the car console

Sygic on Android Auto. Image by Jesús Babio

Until now, there were two navigation applications that could be opened within Android Auto: Google Maps and Waze. It is not strange since both are from the same company and creator of the system, although Google has already revealed that it was collaborating with other companies to include more browsers. Following Sygic’s own announcement, the maps are now available on Android Auto.

The participants of the Sygic Navigation beta for Android have seen how the app was integrated into Android Auto after the last update. As they shared through Reddit (via Jesús Babio), the vehicles console adopted the Sygic interface to display the maps and navigation data intuitively, concisely and with full compatibility with Android Auto shortcuts. As can be seen from the images, there appear to be no integration issues, a sign that the next stable version of Sygic Navigation will probably already have support for the car operating system.

If you want to try the Sygic beta for Android, and access the integration with Android Auto right now, you can sign up through this link. Become a tester and Google Play will download the latest version for testing.