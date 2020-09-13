MobileAndroidTech NewsAppsReviews

Android Auto gets a new and redesigned settings panel with its latest update

By Brian Adam
0
12
Android Auto gets a new and redesigned settings panel with its latest update
Android Auto Gets A New And Redesigned Settings Panel With

Must Read

Communication

Xiaomi launches a smart microwave that cooks alone

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi It's been a fairly uneventful summer when it comes to big pitches. The company has launched some new products this summer, including a...
Read more
Tech News

Python lays 7 eggs without contact with a male for 15 years: this is what happened

Brian Adam - 0
Saint Louis Zoo officials believed their royal python was a male ... until it has laid eggs. Where is the problem? These...
Read more
Apps

The app to manage Amazfit smartwatches is now called ‘Zepp’

Brian Adam - 0
To configure an Amazfit smartwatch, you need to use its official application. It is easy to find it in the application store, as it...
Read more
Android

Official RedMagic 5S in Europe: price, availability and data sheet

Brian Adam - 0
Following the photos we published some time ago, today 26 August 2020 we can finally provide you with more details about the RedMagic 5S...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Android Auto gets a new and redesigned settings panel with its latest updateAs we can read in XDA Developers, Android Auto is starting to update with big changes at the design level. In particular, the settings panel is being completely renovated, with a much cleaner interface. Google Home was recently updated with a new and revamped settings panel, and now it’s Android Auto’s turn.

This change in design is beginning to be implemented through version 5.5.602944 of Android Auto and version 20.30.19 of Google Play Services, although not all users have the change available. As always, the update comes gradually by region.

The new Android Auto settings menu

Image 2020 08 27 10 40 59

The main page of Android Auto settings now has a red button for “connect to car”. This is a faster and easier way to connect with a single touch. This button replaces the section for this purpose. In the same way, We no longer find the option to “Connect with a USB cable” to enhance the wireless connection. However, if we connect the cable, we can make the connection as usual.

By simplifying the options, general settings are now higher, being more accessible. Clicking on this wireless connection option now we are shown a renewed menu with different instructions. The objective of this update seems to be, mainly, that the interface is cleaner to be able to connect the mobile phone to the car more easily.

As it was possible previously, we will be able to configure the commands of “Hey Google”, the multimedia options, display of the time on the screen and others. A cleaner and simpler interface that little by little will reach all devices.

Related Articles

Communication

Xiaomi launches a smart microwave that cooks alone

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi It's been a fairly uneventful summer when it comes to big pitches. The company has launched some new products this summer, including a...
Read more
Tech News

Python lays 7 eggs without contact with a male for 15 years: this is what happened

Brian Adam - 0
Saint Louis Zoo officials believed their royal python was a male ... until it has laid eggs. Where is the problem? These...
Read more
Apps

The app to manage Amazfit smartwatches is now called ‘Zepp’

Brian Adam - 0
To configure an Amazfit smartwatch, you need to use its official application. It is easy to find it in the application store, as it...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©