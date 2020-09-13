Android Auto gets a new and redesigned settings panel with its latest update

As we can read in XDA Developers, Android Auto is starting to update with big changes at the design level. In particular, the settings panel is being completely renovated, with a much cleaner interface. Google Home was recently updated with a new and revamped settings panel, and now it’s Android Auto’s turn.

This change in design is beginning to be implemented through version 5.5.602944 of Android Auto and version 20.30.19 of Google Play Services, although not all users have the change available. As always, the update comes gradually by region.

The new Android Auto settings menu

The main page of Android Auto settings now has a red button for “connect to car”. This is a faster and easier way to connect with a single touch. This button replaces the section for this purpose. In the same way, We no longer find the option to “Connect with a USB cable” to enhance the wireless connection. However, if we connect the cable, we can make the connection as usual.

By simplifying the options, general settings are now higher, being more accessible. Clicking on this wireless connection option now we are shown a renewed menu with different instructions. The objective of this update seems to be, mainly, that the interface is cleaner to be able to connect the mobile phone to the car more easily.

As it was possible previously, we will be able to configure the commands of “Hey Google”, the multimedia options, display of the time on the screen and others. A cleaner and simpler interface that little by little will reach all devices.