Android gets long-awaited functionality, but it ‘loses’ a service

By Brian Adam
Today saw the arrival of two news regarding the Android world. We can say that one is good and the other is “bad”. In fact, the operating system of the green robot is finally being enriched with a much awaited functionality, but at the same time Google has announced the end of a rather well-known service.

Nearby Share feature released

In particular, according to what reported by The Verge, the Mountain View company has finally started on release of “Nearby Share” functionality, which allows you to transfer content from one device to another in a very similar way to what happens with AirDrop in the iOS ecosystem. This possibility is compatible from Android 6 and up and, at the time of writing, it is already available for some Google and Samsung devices. However, apparently “Nearby Share” will arrive in the coming weeks on other models. For more details on this feature, we recommend that you consult the official Google blog (in English).

Google Play Music will no longer work soon

Always according to what reported by The Verge, but in another article, and as written on the official blog, Google Play Music will cease to exist by the end of 2020. In fact, the Mountain View company has confirmed that it will end the service from September 2020, completing its “shutdown” in December 2020. Purchases on Play Music will no longer be accepted and those who have purchased content in the past will have to proceed to the transfer following official Google guidelines.

In any case, we put the “bad news” in quotes because it is not exactly a “loss”, but a replacement. Indeed, YouTube Music will take its place. In short, it’s time for news at Google.

