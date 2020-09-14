Android smartphones, 3 unlikely brands that have launched a device

The Android smartphone market has always been coveted by many companies, given the wide spread of this type of device. This has led to the creation of atypical models, capable of attracting the attention of enthusiasts for a short period of time, but often not exactly for the right reasons. Over the last few years we have seen all kinds of projects: we have selected three smartphones that have stuck in the mind of users who are used to informing themselves about everything that revolves around this world. These are devices that have not made “noise” because of their performance, but for the brands involved.

Pepsi P1S

It was November 2015 and just a few weeks ago the Apple iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus launched in Italy, which arrived in our country on October 9, 2015. Fans of the smartphone world remember that period well, given that in that year also the Android landscape was particularly flourishing. Just to be clear, in 2015 devices of the caliber of Samsung Galaxy S6, Google Nexus 6P and OnePlus 2 were released, all models remembered in a somewhat “nostalgic” way 5 years later. In this context, the first rumors came that described a Pepsi (yes, it is the iconic brand behind Pepsi-Cola) intent on making an Android smartphone. It was later discovered that the device really existed and was coming to China at a price equivalent to about $ 100. The screen was a 5.5-inch panel with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), while under the body there was a MediaTek MT6592 octa-core processor. The operating system? Android 5.1 Lollipop with OS 6.1 customization.

There were 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal memory (expandable via microSD), a fingerprint sensor on the back, a 3000 mAh battery, a 5MP front camera and a 13MP rear camera. In short, the technical specifications were not even that bad for a low-cost smartphone of 2015. The data sheet and the fact that it was produced by a brand that usually deals with something else also attracted the attention of some Western enthusiasts, who made import the device to test its goodness. The smartphone did not disappoint in terms of build quality and the display wasn’t too bad either.

The problem? The camera and battery life were disappointing and, above all, some particularly “annoying” applications were pre-installed. Dido OS, the aforementioned software customization, had both a customized Pepsi launcher (not exactly the best) and quite insistent advertisements. As you can imagine, there was no shortage of bugs and immature translations, which highlighted all the criticalities of the project. Despite this, Pepsi P1S, which for now has not seen successors, has remained in the hearts of fans, who remember it as “the smartphone of the company that makes drinks”.

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop

Energizer, a brand known mainly for its batteries, has decided, for some time now, to focus on a line of smartphones, as you can see on its official website. This choice has always been viewed with a bit of skepticism by “hard and pure” enthusiasts, given that a smartphone is a complex device and requires a lot of experience to be made properly. The passing of the years has led Energizer to make discreet products such as the Power Max P600S, but until today, predictably, there has never really been that “qualitative leap” needed to compete with the most famous smartphones. A concrete example of what dangers these “adventures” in new markets can entail for companies that usually aim for something else came in 2019 with the Power Max P18K Pop. In case you are wondering, yes: “18K” stands for 18,000mAh of battery. In short, a smartphone designed for those who love autonomy, in line with what is usually proposed by the Energizer brand. There was only one “small” problem: thickness.

To insert such a large battery inside the device, Energizer had created a smartphone with a particularly high thickness, as well as with a weight of about 300 grams. The thickness was about three common smartphones. The device, shown to some insiders during the 2019 edition of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​attracted the attention of fans for obvious reasons. To understand if the public was really interested in buying the device, Energizer launched a campaign on Indiegogo, which it picked up 9312 euros compared to the million requested to finish the project. In short, the project was a flop and the smartphone never hit the shelves. Despite this, Energizer Power Max P18K Pop will forever remain in the hearts of fans, at least thanks to the memes that followed.

Casio G’zOne Commando

If the first two projects fall within the last five years, for Casio G’zOne Commando it is necessary to go back in time, more precisely to 2011, or nine years ago. At the time Casio, a company known mostly for its watches, decided to experiment in the smartphone market, launching some Android devices. Those were other times: the device was based on Android 2.2 Froyo and the green robot system did not yet have today’s diffusion. It was, in short, an “experimental” period, in which the foundations of the Android world we know today were being laid. It is not surprising, therefore, that it was precisely that period that “gave birth” to G’zOne Commando, a “rugged” born with a version of the operating system already dated and full of bloatware. The 5MP camera is described as “to be trashed” by those who have tried it and the rest of the hardware sector was already mediocre at the exit. The smartphone attracted the attention of fans both because of the military standard MIL-STD 810G and, above all, because of its look, defined at best as “unattractive”. It did not have any IP certification.