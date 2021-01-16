Android tricks: this function will save you storage on your mobile

- Advertisement -

One of the concerns of users is the space on their smartphone. It is true that more and more manufacturers offer more options to add more gigs to the terminal, but with more resolution in the cameras and the space occupied by the applications, it is not surprising that the space decreases.

Hibernate Android apps Android

Clear the cache

Clearing the application cache is a process that will solve most of the problems you have on Android or in some specific apps. The cache is the temporary storage area of ​​a device that saves some data to accelerate the speed and operation of the mobile to not have to store the data over and over again.

To delete the cache of a specific app, just go to Settings> Applications> Manager / Application Manager, select the one you want, enter it, look for the Storage option and there we will see the option to clear the cache. If we want to save time and delete all the cache at once we go to Settings> Storage and in Cached Data we will see the amount of megabytes that all apps are consuming and we can delete it.

Delete old downloads

In the Downloads folder you have a lot of things including photos, videos, documents, etc. If you’ve never been inside it, take a look at it and you might be surprised to see things that you either thought were deleted or shouldn’t be there. Search the mobile for an icon called My files, and then search both Download History as the Device Storage folder.

Delete unnecessary content

If you need even more space, another option is to delete photos and videos that you don’t need. Check the gallery, especially if your mobile is capable of taking high-quality photos that end up weighing 10MB each. Check the video gallery, clean Internet histories in all the browsers you have.

Uninstall apps you don’t use

Having a system that reduces the space of the applications without uninstalling them is interesting, although up to a point. At the end of the day, the best thing is to remove them at once since this will really save space.