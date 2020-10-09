Android will be able to detect sounds of alarms, bells, babies, barking and more

Android smartphones will now be able to alert you when certain sounds are detected, helping deaf and hard-of-hearing people identify important sounds occurring nearby. If you turn on the feature, called Sound Notifications, you can have your Android phone alert you to certain sounds through a notification, a camera light flash, or by making the phone vibrate. All processing is done on the device, so no internet connection is necessary. Other devices also support this functionality, such as Wear OS watches, which can display vibrating text notifications. Google says that sound notifications can distinguish ten different sounds:

Smoke and fire alarms

Siren

Screams

Baby sounds

Door bell

Knocks on the door

Dog barking

Beep from an appliance

Running water

Landline ringing

Sound Notifications are already part of Pixel phones and “selected other Android phones” and can be activated from the accessibility menu in Settings, according to Google. However, in our Pixel 4 XL we have not yet found this functionality. You can also get the feature by downloading Google’s Live Transcribe app, which can transcribe the audio you “hear” in real time. This functionality is similar to what iOS 14 added to iPhones, which can now detect sirens, bells, barks, and other sounds.

Google added an experimental feature similar to the Pixel Buds in August. Pixel Buds Attention Alerts can automatically lower the volume of the headphones when they detect the sounds of a baby crying, the barking of a dog or the siren of an emergency vehicle.