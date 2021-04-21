Android will send the ‘apps’ you don’t use to sleep to free up space, how will it do it?

- Advertisement -

Although in recent years mobile phones have gained a lot of storage space and technically we have enough to store everything (files, documents, photos, 4K videos, etc.) in reality we neglect to go around installing an external card. A microSD. The problem is that many times that memory does not work at the internal level so we have to be deleting apps that we do not use. This process is very good, but few users carry it out periodically, so the first news they receive that something is wrong is at the moment when the gigs of the smartphone are exhausted. That is why Google wants, with Android 12, to remedy this problem by doing something that Apple already resorted to a few years ago: by sending certain apps to sleep. How will the system work? In essence, Android 12 will be able to check which applications installed on the device, and which occupy a good portion of space, can be stealthily removed to leave them in standby mode within the home screen itself. This hibernation of the apps will cause the device to free up space, end its temporary and cache files and not consume a gram of battery in sending useless notifications and, therefore, we can continue to save information or download new tools from the Play Store. This system will ensure that the apps you send to sleep are the ones that we have not used for months and, therefore, understand that they are not a priority and we are not going to use them (presumably) in the following days. The menu, as you can see in the screenshots that you have just above, offers a view of how the operating system will manage this function, which, although it is already present in Android 11, does not go beyond allowing us to free up the space they occupy. This function, however, will need user intervention to activate it, although once done, we can not worry. At least, until there comes a time when the speed of filling that free space is faster than that of emptying and we return to the exit box, to have to find a way to add more storage. Especially in those cases of entry-level or medium-range smartphones where the available gigabytes are not many and they range from 32 to 64. It will be there where this function is very, very useful.