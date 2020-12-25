Angélica Rivera spent Christmas Eve with her ex “Güero” Castro

- Advertisement -

The former First Lady, Angélica Rivera and her daughters, Fernanda, Sofía and Regina Castro, celebrated the holiday in the company of television producer José Alberto Castro. Better known as ‘El Güero’ Castro, the producer was married to the actress for fourteen years and is the father of her three daughters.

Although twelve years have passed since their divorce in 2008, the producer decided to accompany his daughters in this celebration of Christmas, as he has done on other occasions, according to what his daughter Sofía Castro reported on her YouTube channel.

Sofía shared a photograph in which she poses with her sisters, Sofía and Fernanda, her mother, Angélica Rivera, and her father. The family poses hugging and smiling in front of a spectacular Christmas tree. “Merry Christmas from our family to yours. May you have health, love, many blessings and may all good embrace you and stay with you. All my love and affection always, “wrote Sofía from her Instagram account.

The image awoke the love of the followers of the producer’s daughter and received positive comments from some figures from the entertainment world, such as Jimena Longoria or Jorge D’Alessio. In addition, the daughter of the former First Lady shared with her followers a reindeer-shaped cake that the family and their guests enjoyed to celebrate Christmas Eve.

This meeting between ‘La Gaviota’ and her ex-husband have sparked rumors about a possible reconciliation. However, this rumor has been silenced by his own daughter., who a few days ago announced that this photograph was going to come to light and that it in no way implied a sentimental relationship between his parents. Who also, said Sofía, make an effort to get along during the holidays.

On the other hand, Sofía shared in her Instagram stories a typical Christmas tradition of her family: the “box game”. The fun tradition caused a stir and laughter among the guests, especially Alberto ‘El Güero’ Castro, who wore jeans and a light blue shirt to the celebration. Although the dynamics of the game had already been described by Sofía and María Fernanda previously for Sofía’s YouTube channel, the followers of the daughter of ‘La Gaviota’ were able to witness the particular family tradition, where all members of the family and their friends participated.

María Fernanda also shared some photographs that she took with her father. From Instagram, the producer’s daughter shared with her followers a selfie where he poses with ‘El Güero’ Castro. On the image Fernanda wrote: “mine”, that is, “mine”. Father and daughter look happily at the camera while being portrayed.

Rumors of an alleged reconciliation between the Televisa producer and ‘La Gaviota’ have circulated for more than a year, even after the separation between the former President of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto, and the actress became official. However, grew stronger after they were portrayed together at a Mexican restaurant in Miami, Florida. The photograph came to light in June of this year and was made public through the show program Wake up America.

Despite these rumors, their families and themselves maintain that the relationship they have is solely for the purpose of seeing their daughters well. More and more ‘La Gaviota’ is getting closer to the public eye, after being out of focus for more than a year.

